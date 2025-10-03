Liverpool's Alexander Isak can prolong a pleasing personal streak against Chelsea on Saturday, but he could also match an unwanted Premier League record.

Liverpool forward Alexander Isak could extend a pleasing personal record in Saturday's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but the Sweden international could potentially match an unwanted Premier League record in the process.

The most expensive Premier League footballer of all time is in with a strong chance of returning to the first XI for the showdown with the Blues, after Hugo Ekitike sustained a minor injury in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray.

Ekitike's issue could settle down in time for him to be involved at the weekend, but it would be a surprise not to see Isak brought back into Arne Slot's first XI as the Scandinavian aims to belatedly build some momentum in a Reds jersey.

Isak has only managed one goal in five appearances for Liverpool since his unprecedented arrival from Newcastle United, having been hampered by a lack of a proper pre-season amid the whirlwind transfer saga.

Isak made his first Premier League start for the club in their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, though, and the 26-year-old has made a habit of scoring at Stamford Bridge of late.

How Isak could match unwanted record by extending scoring streak

The Sweden international is aiming to score for the third Premier League season in a row at Chelsea's headquarters, having done so for Newcastle in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 top-flight campaigns.

However, Eddie Howe's side failed to win either of those contests, as Isak netted an initial equaliser at Stamford Bridge in March 2024 before the Mauricio Pochettino-led Blues prevailed 3-2.

Isak once again levelled for the Magpies away to Chelsea last season, but a Cole Palmer effort eventually propelled the West London giants to a 2-1 victory in October 2024.

If Isak finds the net again on Saturday but Liverpool fall to defeat, he would become just the second Premier League player to score in three consecutive seasons away to the same opponent and end up on the losing side every time.

The only player to suffer that unique and unwanted fate so far is Rod Wallace, who scored in three successive losses for Leeds United at Norwich City in the 1992-93, 1993-94 and 1994-95 top-flight campaigns.

Slot refuses Liverpool 'excuses' over Isak's slow start

Slot was quizzed on Isak's adaptation to his new surroundings in his pre-match press conference and insisted that things will click for the striker when he becomes more accustomed to playing with his new teammates, but he refused to use his lack of pre-season as an "excuse" for the club.

"I said to him when he started that the difficult thing will be you will have your appearances, like you just said, but if you add the minutes together, [he] probably only had two or three 90-minute games," Slot said.

"That is what we inherited from the situation of him not being with the team in Newcastle and we knew this before, so it's not an excuse. He already scored a goal, he gets fitter and fitter, but the main thing is he adjusts to his teammates and the teammates adjust to him.

"Te had a great countermovement in the Palace game, where in the end the midfielder didn't see that and he already played the ball to the right. If he would have seen it, he would have been one-on-one to the goalkeeper. So, these are things you get if you play more together."

Isak and Liverpool could find themselves off the top of the Premier League table by the time their clash with Chelsea kicks off, as Arsenal - who are just two points worse off - will overtake the Reds by beating West Ham United at 3pm.