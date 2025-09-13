General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah could impact Alexander Isak-Hugo Ekitike Liverpool partnership, Reds Champions League winner claims

By , Senior Reporter
Exclusive: Reds UCL winner details how Salah could impact Isak-Ekitike partnership
© Sports Mole
Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike's prospective Liverpool partnership could potentially hinge on Mohamed Salah, a Reds Champions League winner exclusively tells Sports Mole.

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike's prospective partnership at Liverpool could potentially hinge on the form of Mohamed Salah, a former Reds Champions League winner has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Premier League champions' record signing Isak could be in line for his Liverpool debut in Sunday's top-flight clash with Burnley, having come off the bench for Sweden during their World Cup Qualifying loss to Kosovo during the international break.

The 25-year-old will almost certainly not be guaranteed for a starting role - Arne Slot has detailed his plan for the £125m man for the next few weeks - but the expectation is that he will eventually become the Reds' first-choice number nine when fully fit.

Isak's signing gives Slot the best kind of attacking dilemma given Ekitike's strong early-season form, while Salah has already claimed a goal and assist and remains an undisputed starter on the right-hand side.

However, Didi Hamann believes that the Egyptian's form may impact how Slot uses Ekitike and isak, who cannot start together in a 4-4-2 in his view.

Isak and Ekitike 'cannot' play 4-4-2 for Liverpool, Hamann claims

Sweden's Alexander Isak on September 5, 2025

"One probably has to play out wide," the 2004-05 Champions League winner told Sports Mole. "Isak has played out wide, Ekitike has played out wide. I think they’re both best through the middle.

"Then you have to see how Salah fares because he found it hard to score goals from open play in the second half of last season.

"Again, this year, the dynamics with [Florian] Wirtz in the team changed. We’ll need to see. But obviously it’s good to have options. Both are exceptional players.

"Can they work together? Possibly, but I think only if one plays out wide, I can’t see them both playing through the middle, so it’ll be very interesting to see how Slot uses them."

However, another ex-Liverpool trophy winner has suggested that a two-striker setup involving Isak and Ekitike could work, but only if Slot makes sure of one thing.

Did Salah struggle to score from open play in second half of 2024-25?

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on August 25, 2025

When the final whistle blew on the 2024-25 campaign, Salah had cemented his place in history, having registered more direct goal involvements than any other player in a 38-game Premier League season with 47.

The 33-year-old struck a league-leading 29 goals of his own and set up an unrivalled 18 more, although as Hamann alluded to, the goals did dry up for the former Chelsea man as the year drew to a close.

Salah found the back of the net 18 times in the first half of the 2024-25 Premier League season, compared to 11 goals in the second half of the year, as well as just four strikes in his last 11 top-flight matches of the campaign.

Of the 11 Premier League goals that Salah managed from gameweek 20 onwards, seven were from open play, while four came from the penalty spot.

The winger's first of 2025-26 was an open-play strike in the dying embers of their win over Bournemouth, but as he is now 33 and will be going to the Africa Cup of Nations later this year, the onus should be on the likes of Isak and Ekitike to shoulder more of the attacking burden.

Didi Hamann was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Grosvenor Casino.

ID:581420:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5252:
Written by
Ben Knapton

Click here for more stories about Alexander Isak

Click here for more stories about Liverpool

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alexander Isak Arne Slot Hugo Ekitike Mohamed Salah Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!