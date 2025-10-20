Could Slot be sacked by Liverpool?

Arne Slot is under pressure after Liverpool lost 2-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, but his job is not under threat.

After an alarming run of four consecutive defeats, Arne Slot is facing the toughest test of his Liverpool managerial career.

The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield last summer after the German boss decided to step down, and he won the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

The Reds started the 2025-26 campaign strongly, winning seven games in a row, but their title challenge has taken a hit after losing three league games in a row, against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Liverpool are fourth in the table, with just four points behind league leaders Arsenal, but the overall performance throughout the new season has gone from bad to worse, which leaves many wondering whether the club could consider sacking their head coach if the results do not improve.

According to a report from Fichajes, while Slot has full backing from his players and the board, if he fails to revive the situation within the next few weeks, the club would look to appoint a new manager.

Slot's position secure but he needs to fix problems quickly

It would be madness to think that Liverpool would sack their manager without giving him the proper time to turn the situation around.

The club spent over £440m on several new signings during the summer transfer window, but so far, Slot has not been able to find the best system to accommodate all of them.

What has been really worrying for the fans is that Liverpool have looked bereft of proper plans in almost every game, and errors, especially in defence, are cropping up.

The defence has been an area of concern, with Ibrahima Konate failing to match the high standards he set previously, while new signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have been below par.

Liverpool need to sort out their system

Despite having a plethora of top-class players, Slot is struggling to find the best system that will add balance to the side.

The Dutchman has not been able to find the right structure for the three big money signings - Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike - to play together and assert their influence.

Likewise, the midfield has become toothless, with Alexis MacAllister failing to reproduce the form he showed in previous years.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been Liverpool's best player so far, but he has often been used in a hybrid right-back role, while Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa are not getting the game time they deserve.

There are a lot of problems that need to be solved, but sacking Slot is not one of them; rather, they want him to fix those.