EFL Cup | Round 4
Oct 29, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Crystal Palace logo

Liverpool
vs.
Crystal Palace

Team News: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup last-16 clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Winless against Crystal Palace at Anfield since September 2021, Liverpool have more than one painful streak to snap when they host the Eagles in Wednesday's EFL Cup last-16 fixture.

The Reds are coming off the back of a fourth-straight Premier League loss - this one a 3-2 defeat to Brentford - although the Eagles have failed to win any of their last four in all tournaments during an autumnal plight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


LIVERPOOL vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Doubtful: Curtis Jones (unspecified), Alexander Isak (groin), Ryan Gravenberch (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Woodman; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister; Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Caleb Kporha (back), Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chris Richards (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Esse, Devenny; Nketiah

