Winless against Crystal Palace at Anfield since September 2021, Liverpool have more than one painful streak to snap when they host the Eagles in Wednesday's EFL Cup last-16 fixture.
The Reds are coming off the back of a fourth-straight Premier League loss - this one a 3-2 defeat to Brentford - although the Eagles have failed to win any of their last four in all tournaments during an autumnal plight.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
LIVERPOOL vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
LIVERPOOL
Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)
Doubtful: Curtis Jones (unspecified), Alexander Isak (groin), Ryan Gravenberch (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Woodman; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister; Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Caleb Kporha (back), Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chris Richards (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Esse, Devenny; Nketiah
