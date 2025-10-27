Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot could spring a couple of defensive surprises for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round showdown with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds are seeking to snap a miserable four-game domestic losing run in the last-16 battle, which Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni will all miss through injury.

Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones - who suffered an injury in the weekend's 3-2 Premier League loss to Brentford - are doubtful for the contest too, but Slot is unlikely to take any unnecessary risks in the EFL Cup.

That extends to fit players too, as the Dutchman is reportedly considering starting third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman against the Eagles, as well as forgotten right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Joe Gomez is another option in the Ramsay role, but the Englishman should instead partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence, while Andy Robertson ought to be a straight swap for Milos Kerkez at left-back.

Jones's issue ought to see Alexis Mac Allister come straight back into the engine room, most likely alongside Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai pushes forward into a more advanced role.

Trey Nyoni is an alternative to the Hungarian, but Slot will factor the calibre of opposition into account and could play it safe with Szoboszlai rather than the 18-year-old.

However, Rio Ngumoha is more than ready for a start in the final third, as is Liverpool's September Player of the Month Federico Chiesa, who should demote Mohamed Salah to the bench.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Woodman; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister; Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike

