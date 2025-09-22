Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Tuesday's EFL clash against Southampton.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that he intends to make a number of changes to his side that takes on Southampton on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.

The Dutch manager told reporters that he has no intention of playing midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, as well as winger Mohamed Salah.

Veteran Wataru Endo will likely be selected in midfield, while teenager Trey Nyoni was involved in the first team in pre-season, and he may play alongside the former.

It is impossible to replace the impact of Salah, but Federico Chiesa has been impactful from the bench, so perhaps he will be rewarded with a start on the right of attack.

Curtis Jones and Rio Ngumoha may play in the forward line, while Alexander Isak will be hoping for another start at Anfield.

At the back, Andrew Robertson and Jeremie Frimpong are likely candidates to play as full-backs on Tuesday.

Central defenders Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni will be the only options should Konate and Van Dijk miss out, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to feature behind the duo.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Leoni, Gomez, Robertson; Nyoni, Endo; Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa; Isak

No Data Analysis info