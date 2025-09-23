Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Liverpool and Southampton.

EFL Cup titans Liverpool will hope to ease past Southampton in the third round of the competition when they host them at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds head into the clash at the summit of the Premier League with15 points from five games, whereas their opponents Southampton are 19th in the Championship with six points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Virgil van Dijk (rest), Mohamed Salah (rest), Ryan Gravenberch (rest), Dominik Szoboszlai (rest), Ibrahima Konate (rest)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Leoni, Gomez, Robertson; Nyoni, Endo; Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa; Isak

SOUTHAMPTON

Out: None

Doubtful: Flynn Downes (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: McCarthy; Edwards, Wood, Stephens; Roerslev, Fraser, Downes, Charles, Manning; Stewart, Archer

