A worrying statistic compounds Liverpool's misery following Wednesday's heavy 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool's woes have been outlined by a concerning statistic following Wednesday's heavy 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Arne Slot opted to field a youthful lineup for the fourth-round tie despite the fact that his team entered the contest on the back of a poor run of form.

Liverpool's inexperienced side were unable to trouble Crystal Palace, who eased to victory thanks to an Ismaila Sarr brace and a late Yeremy Pino effort.

To make matters worse for the Reds, Amara Nallo was given his marching orders in the 79th minute for making a last-man foul on Justin Devenny.

Worrying stat compounds Liverpool's EFL Cup exit

Liverpool will be disappointed to feebly drop out of the EFL Cup, but they will also be concerned by one key statistic following their recent poor form.

The Reds have now lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, which means they have lost more competitive games since September 27 than any other team in Europe's top-five leagues.

That run of results includes league defeats to Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford, plus a narrow 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in last month's Champions League clash.

Their only positive outing in the last month or so took place in Germany last week, when they came from behind to claim a comfortable 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Slot oversees one of Liverpool's worst cup results in Anfield history

The rare nature of Wednesday's demoralising defeat can be demonstrated by the fact that Liverpool lost a domestic cup game at Anfield by three goals without scoring for the first time in 91 years.

Back in February 1934, the Reds slumped to another 3-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Slot will now have to quickly lift his players ahead of a crucial run of fixtures in the lead-up to the November international window.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a home game against in-form Aston Villa on Saturday, before they play host to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool will then travel to the Etihad Stadium for a league meeting with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on November 9.