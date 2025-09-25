[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 27, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Crystal Palace
vs.
Liverpool

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Palace vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

One of the remaining two unbeaten Premier League records in the 2025-26 season could cease to exist by 5pm on Saturday, as Crystal Palace and Liverpool collide at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have claimed a respectable nine points from their opening five matches of the campaign, while the Reds are seeking a sixth win from six, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


CRYSTAL PALACE vs. LIVERPOOL

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Walter Benitez (finger), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Yeremy Pino (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Written by
Ben Knapton
