One of the remaining two unbeaten Premier League records in the 2025-26 season could cease to exist by 5pm on Saturday, as Crystal Palace and Liverpool collide at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles have claimed a respectable nine points from their opening five matches of the campaign, while the Reds are seeking a sixth win from six, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. LIVERPOOL
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Walter Benitez (finger), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Caleb Kporha (back)
Doubtful: Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Yeremy Pino (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta
LIVERPOOL
Out: Hugo Ekitike (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak
No Data Analysis info