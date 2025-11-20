At risk of dropping into the bottom half of the Premier League table, champions-in-crisis Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield for Saturday afternoon's encounter.
The Reds were outclassed by Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat a couple of weekends ago, whereas the Tricky Trees eased past Leeds United 3-1, and here Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.
LIVERPOOL vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST
LIVERPOOL
Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (muscle), Florian Wirtz (muscle)
Doubtful: Alisson Becker (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Taiwo Awoniyi (unspecified)
Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus
No Data Analysis info