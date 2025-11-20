[monks data]
Team News: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Liverpool vs. Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

At risk of dropping into the bottom half of the Premier League table, champions-in-crisis Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield for Saturday afternoon's encounter.

The Reds were outclassed by Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat a couple of weekends ago, whereas the Tricky Trees eased past Leeds United 3-1, and here Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.


LIVERPOOL vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (muscle), Florian Wirtz (muscle)

Doubtful: Alisson Becker (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Taiwo Awoniyi (unspecified)

Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus

