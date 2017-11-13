Clyne ruled out for up to three months?

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is reportedly ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery on a back injury.

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has reportedly been sidelined for three months after undergoing back surgery.

Clyne is yet to make a single appearance for Liverpool this season, but it had been expected that the full-back would make his return in the New Year.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the 26-year-old has been forced to undergo an operation on his back and will be sidelined until February.

The procedure has been described as "minor, corrective surgery", but it has left Clyne facing a race against time to try to force his way back into the plans of England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup.

Before his injury, Clyne had established himself at right-back with the Merseyside giants, with 93 appearances being made since a £12.5m move from Southampton in July 2015.