Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Mohamed Salah's record against Brentford for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah will be hoping to return to Liverpool's starting lineup when the Reds travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Last season's Premier League and PFA Player of the Year has experienced a disappointing start to the new campaign and has failed to score a single goal from open play in each of his last seven league appearances.

Salah was left out of Arne Slot's starting lineup for Liverpool's emphatic 5-1 Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, and there are no guarantees that the Egyptian will earn an recall against Brentford, but he has had plenty of success in front of goal against the Bees over the years.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against Brentford, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Mohamed Salah record vs. Brentford

Played: 7

Won: 5

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Goals: 6

Assists: 1

As Brentford did not earn their Premier League baptism until 2022, and Salah did not face the Bees in either the FA Cup or EFL Cup during his time with Chelsea, the 32-year-old has only been involved in seven meetings with Thomas Frank's side.

Every single one of those games has come in the Premier League with Liverpool, and he seldom fails to deliver, having a direct hand in seven goals from his seven matches against Brentford to date.

Salah has struck six goals of his own while also providing one assist against Brentford, although he could not make a telling contribution in January 2025, where Darwin Nunez was the hero with a last-gasp brace in a 2-0 win.

However, at Anfield in August 2024, Salah capped off an identical triumph with the Reds' second goal of the day after Luis Diaz had opened the scoring, and he contributed to four of Liverpool's seven goals when they did the double over Brentford in 2023-24.

During the 4-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium in February 2024, Salah teed up Alexis Mac Allister before bagging a goal for himself, and the former Chelsea man also struck a brace in a 3-0 home success earlier in the 2023-24 season.

The May 2023 battle at Anfield saw Salah net the only goal in a 1-0 win, a few months after failing to register in Liverpool's 3-1 loss away from home at the start of that calendar year.

The first-ever Premier League meeting between Brentford and Liverpool in September 2021 served up a pulsating 3-3 draw, where Salah scored the third goal of the game, but he was absent from the 3-0 home victory later that season due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

