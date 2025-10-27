Sports Mole takes a look at Mohamed Salah's record against Crystal Palace, including goals, assists and victories.

Mohamed Salah's latest eye-catching Liverpool contribution was in vain, and the Egypt international could find himself on the bench when the Reds welcome Crystal Palace to their Anfield home for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round showdown.

The 33-year-old was found wanting for much of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brentford - as were many of his teammates - although he showed a glimpse of his timeless quality with a thumping finish in off the crossbar in the dying embers.

Salah's strike could not prevent Liverpool from falling to an agonising 3-2 defeat, though, and the Egypt international could now be a victim of rotation when Oliver Glasner's men pay a visit.

Federico Chiesa - who was recently voted Liverpool's men's Player of the Month for September - should be in line for a start on Wednesday, but the statistics suggest that Salah could make a positive impact off the bench.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the attacker's record against Palace.

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Crystal Palace

Played: 15

Won: 10

Drawn: 2

Lost: 3

Goals: 8

Assists: 5

First clashing with Crystal Palace during his days in a Chelsea kit, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has now faced the Eagles on 15 occasions, and he averages a direct goal involvement in almost every game against them.

Indeed, the Egyptian has contributed to 13 efforts in 15 matches against Palace - eight of his own and five assists - while he has won 10, drawn two and lost three of those 15 battles, although he drew a rare blank against the Eagles in a shock 1-0 home loss in April 2024.

However, Salah inspired a Liverpool turnaround at Selhurst Park earlier in the 2023-24 campaign, cancelling out Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty before setting up Harvey Elliott for a dramatic injury-time winner.

Salah was not able to work his magic in either draw with Palace in the 2022-23 season, but from March 2018 to September 2021, the 32-year-old either scored or assisted in seven straight games against the Eagles.

During Liverpool's 7-0 obliteration of Palace at Selhurst Park in December 2020, Salah scored twice and also helped himself to an assist, an astounding feat considering he was only brought off the bench for the final 33 minutes.

The attacker netted another brace against the Eagles in a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield in January 2019, although he could not directly contribute to a goal versus Palace in either of his games for Chelsea, losing 1-0 in 2014 during his first appearance against them.

Unfortunately for the Liverpool talisman, he also blanked against Oliver Glasner's side in the 2025-26 Community Shield, before setting the tone for a disappointing round of spot kicks by missing the Reds' first penalty at Wembley.

Ten years later, Salah is now the second-highest documented scorer in competitive matches between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, only trailing former teammate Sadio Mane, who bagged 10 goals against the London outfit.

