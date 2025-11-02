Meeting for the seventh time in the last six seasons, Champions League rivals Liverpool and Real Madrid headline matchday four on Tuesday evening with a mouthwatering Anfield contest.
The Reds finally returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, sinking Aston Villa 2-0, while Los Blancos were 4-0 victors over Valencia in La Liga, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
LIVERPOOL vs. REAL MADRID
LIVERPOOL
Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)
Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin), Curtis Jones (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike
REAL MADRID
Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle)
Doubtful: David Alaba (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
