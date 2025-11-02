[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Liverpool
vs.
Real Madrid

Team News: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Meeting for the seventh time in the last six seasons, Champions League rivals Liverpool and Real Madrid headline matchday four on Tuesday evening with a mouthwatering Anfield contest.

The Reds finally returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, sinking Aston Villa 2-0, while Los Blancos were 4-0 victors over Valencia in La Liga, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


LIVERPOOL vs. REAL MADRID

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin), Curtis Jones (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle)

Doubtful: David Alaba (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

Ben Knapton
