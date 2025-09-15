Liverpool reportedly receive a boost ahead of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish side suffering three injuries on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid were forced to substitute three players against Villarreal on Sunday, including striker Julian Alvarez, and the news has provided a boost to Liverpool.

Arne Slot helped guide the Reds to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Premier League against Burnley on Sunday afternoon, though he had to wait until the 95th minute for Mohamed Salah to break the deadlock.

The Dutchman's attention will now turn to the Champions League, which is set to resume on Wednesday at Anfield, where his team will take on La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to reporters after his side's 2-0 win against Villarreal, Atletico boss Diego Simeone has provided updates on Alvarez, David Hancko and Robin Le Normand, saying: "We haven't spoken to each of the boys' doctors. Generally, it's discomfort, bruises, and his ankle is twisted. We'll have more information tomorrow morning."

Alvarez was the Spanish team's leading scorer in 2024-25, netting 29 times while also providing seven assists in 54 appearances, and his potential absence could be decisive.

Liverpool injury news: Who will play against Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool may have to deal with a number of injury concerns themselves, with Alexis Mac Allister yet to complete a full match this season due to a disrupted pre-season.

The Argentine was also on the receiving end of a strong tackle from Lesley Ugochukwu against Burnley, though Slot did indicate that the midfielder's substitution was due to the need to manage his minutes.

If Mac Allister is not ready to start twice in three days, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are the most likely duo to be stationed in a double pivot, especially as Curtis Jones is injured.

Slot revealed that Isak could play 45 minutes against Atletico, but an appearance on Wednesday would rule him out of the Reds' game on Saturday against Everton.

Can Liverpool win the 2025-26 Champions League?

Given the immense quality at the disposal of Slot, it would be foolish to say that the Reds cannot win the Champions League this season.

After spending more than £400m in the summer transfer market, there must be expectations on the club to win major silverware, though it is difficult to say that they should be seen as outright favourites.

Liverpool were eliminated in the round of 16 in 2024-25 by the tournament's eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, and an encounter against the French champions would not be straightforward.

Knockout football is inherently unpredictable, but fans will still expect Slot to go deeper in the competition this campaign.