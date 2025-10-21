Liverpool boss Arne Slot receives a boost and a blow on the injury front ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has received a boost and a blow ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds head to the Deutsche Bank Park bidding to snap a dismal four-match losing run across all competitions, a sequence that includes a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Arne Slot then oversaw a dampening 2-1 reverse at home to Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League main event, thus suffering a fate that Jurgen Klopp never suffered during his time at Anfield.

The German navigated his entire Liverpool career without losing four games on the spin, but Liverpool's cause against Man United was not helped by an injury to a key name early in the second half.

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was withdrawn in the 62nd minute of that contest against the Red Devils, having jarred his ankle in a collision with Bryan Mbeumo, and Slot could not provide a firm update at full time.

Ryan Gravenberch not in Liverpool training before Frankfurt clash



However, the former Bayern Munich man was not seen in team training with the Premier League champions on Tuesday, suggesting that he is unlikely to be fit for the visit to Frankfurt tomorrow.

Liverpool are set to announce their travelling squad for the trip to Germany later today, and Slot will likely also be asked about Gravenberch's condition when he faces the media in this evening's pre-game press conference.

if Gravenberch is absent for the contest, he would take his place on the sidelines alongside Alisson Becker and Giovanni Leoni, who will also miss out as a result of respective hamstring and ACL injuries.

In brighter news, Wataru Endo - who would be a like-for-like replacement for Gravenberch in defensive midfield - was able to take part in full training after a minor hamstring problem.

Endo withdrew from the Japan squad for October's international fixtures due to his issue, which also prevented him from turning out against Man United, but the ex-Stuttgart man is looking good for a return to German soil.

What changes could Arne Slot make for Liverpool's clash with Frankfurt?

Gravenberch's possible absence and Endo's potential return could see Slot make that straight swap in midfield, but it would be a surprise to see the latter thrown into the first XI given his recent lack of action.

Alternatively, Curtis Jones should be the first in line to replace Gravenberch in the engine room alongside Alexis Mac Allister, who despite his poor form will likely be retained if the Netherlands international misses out.

Slot is also facing the familiar Alexander Isak vs. Hugo Ekitike striker conundrum, and there could even be scope for Federico Chiesa to replace Mohamed Salah after the Italian's assist for Cody Gakpo's goal at the weekend.

Florian Wirtz, Andy Robertson and Jeremie Frimpong should also be in line for starts at the Deutsche Bank Park, while Joe Gomez could potentially threaten Ibrahima Konate's place in the backline too.

