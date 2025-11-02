Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Champions League rivals Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Two titans of the European game collide on Merseyside once again on Tuesday evening, as Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to their Anfield cauldron for matchday four of the 2025-26 Champions League league phase.

One of this year's headline matches in the first stage of the competition, the Reds are not only welcoming former head coach Xabi Alonso back to his former stomping ground, but also Trent Alexander-Arnold, who can expect a frostier welcome than his head coach following his acrimonious exit.

However, Alexander-Arnold - who has returned from a hamstring injury in time for the midweek battle - returns with a Real Madrid side who are a perfect three for three in this season's competition, getting the better of Marseille, Kairat and Juventus to sit fifth in the 36-team table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have bested Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt either side of a painful defeat to Galatasaray to reside in 10th place in the standings, although Arne Slot's men have the wind in their sails again after ending their Premier League losing run in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 12

Liverpool wins: 4

Draws: 1

Real Madrid wins: 7

This battle of the behemoths was first fought back in the days of the old-style European Cup, as Liverpool pitted their wits against Real Madrid in the final of the 1980-81 edition and stunned the perennial champions courtesy of a solitary Alan Kennedy goal.

That triumph marked the first of three straight wins for Liverpool against Los Blancos, whom they also conquered in both legs of their 2008-09 Champions League last-16 tie, where a 1-0 Bernabeu victory preceded a 4-0 Merseyside mauling in which Steven Gerrard netted twice.

However, Liverpool have failed to get the better of Real Madrid in all but one of their meetings since, although that outlier came in the 2024-25 UCL league phase, where Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo struck in a 2-0 hoodoo-ending win.

Before that Arne Slot masterclass, Real Madrid had prevailed in seven and drawn one of eight successive meetings with Liverpool, who only defeat in that run during the second leg of their 2020-21 quarter-final.

Even then, a 0-0 stalemate was inconsequential thanks to Real's 3-1 victory in the first leg, and Zinedine Zidane's men famously ran out victors by the same scoreline in the 2017-18 final, forever ingrained in Reds' heads for the Loris Karius horror show and in Blancos' memory banks for Gareth Bale's spectacular bicycle kick.

A shot at final revenge also went begging for Liverpool in 2022, where Vinicius Junior conjured up the decisive moment in Paris, although the result was overshadowed by the disgraceful crowd farce outside the Stade de France as Reds supporters were tear-gassed by police.

Liverpool and Los Blancos crossed paths again in the 2022-23 last 16, which proved to be a humiliating UCL farewell for Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager, as his side were embarrassed 5-2 at Anfield before Real eked out a 1-0 success in the second leg.

October 22, 2014 was the date of Real's first competitive win against Liverpool, as the current holders cruised to a 3-0 group-stage victory at Anfield, a couple of weeks before also conquering Brendan Rodgers's men 1-0 at the Bernabeu.

Against no other team have Liverpool suffered as many defeats in European competition as they have against Real Madrid, whose former Ballon d'Or-winning striker Karim Benzema is also the highest scorer in this head-to-head with seven goals versus the Reds.

Last 12 meetings

Nov 27, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (Champions League League Phase)

Mar 15, 2023: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (Champions League Round of 16)

Feb 21, 2023: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16)

May 28, 2022: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Final)

Apr 14, 2021: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 06, 2021: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

May 26, 2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (Champions League Final)

Nov 04, 2014: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 22, 2014: Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Mar 10, 2009: Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Last 16)

Feb 25, 2009: Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool (Champions League Last 16)

May 27, 1981: Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool (European Cup Final)

