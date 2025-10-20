Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Arne Slot's struggling Liverpool side will travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday at Deutsche Bank Park in each team's third Champions League game of the season.

The Reds head to Germany having suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday, whereas the hosts were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Freiburg on the same day.

Both teams have three points from their first two European outings of 2025-26, with the sides suffering losses in their second game of the group stage.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Eintracht Frankfurt wins: 0

Draws: 1

Liverpool wins: 1

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Liverpool for just the third time in their history, with their last meetings coming in the first round of the 1972-73 UEFA Cup, a competition rebranded as the Europa League.

The Merseysiders won the first leg on September 12, 1972 against the Germans 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Kevin Keegan and Emlyn Hughes.

Though Frankfurt were able to avoid defeat in the return fixture 14 days later, the match ended goalless, and the English side advanced into to next round of the tournament.

The victory would prove significant as the Reds would go on to lift the trophy after beating Borussia Monchengladbach over two legs in 1973, claiming their first ever European title.

Frankfurt's record at home against English opponents is positive considering they have lost just two of their nine contests as hosts, winning on three occasions.

As for Liverpool, they are unbeaten in 14 games against German teams, emerging as victors in 11 of those fixtures.

The last time the Reds encountered a Bundesliga team was in the league phase of the Champions League in the 2024-25 season, when they beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the Eagles lost 2-1 on aggregate against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-finals last term, drawing 1-1 in England in April 2025 before losing 1-0 at home in the second leg that same month.

Previous meetings

Sep 26, 1972: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Liverpool (UEFA Cup)

Sep 12, 1972: Liverpool 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (UEFA Cup)

