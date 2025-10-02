Lincoln vs Exeter - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Lincoln City and Exeter City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Lincoln City will be looking to record a fourth consecutive league victory when they welcome Exeter City to Sincil Bank on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Grecians will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing each of their last five matches in all competitons.

Match preview

Lincoln are currently sitting in third place in the League One standings after winning six, drawing three and losing one of their 10 matches.

Impressively, the Imps have won four of their previous five matches in all competitons, with their only defeat in that period taking place in their competitive EFL Cup tie against Chelsea.

Lincoln have bounced back from that narrow 2-1 loss with consecutive 3-0 victories over Peterborough United and Manchester United Under-21s in the league and EFL Trophy respectively.

Adam Reach, Tendayi Darikwa and Justin Obikwu all found the net in last Saturday's away clash against Posh, leaving the Imps just one point adrift of second-placed Stevenage and two points away from leaders Bradford City.

They have been in fine form at both ends of the pitch this term, conceding the third-fewest amount of goals in the third tier, while they are also the second-highest scorers in the division.

Lincoln have avoided defeat in each of their last six home matches against Exeter, although four of those meetings have finished all square, including a goalless draw in last season's clash at Sincil Bank.

Exeter head into the weekend in 18th place and just one point clear of the drop zone after winning three and losing seven of their 10 League One games.

The Grecians have lost five competitive matches in a row, including four League One matches, since claiming an emphatic 3-0 victory over Peterborough at the end of August.

Gary Caldwell's side failed to replicate that free-scoring form in September, failing to score in four of those five defeats, including a blank in last Saturday's 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town.

Having lost their last three away matches, Exeter will travel to Lincoln with hopes of clinching their first win on the road since edging out Wycombe Wanderers on August 19.

If they can take maximum points from Saturday's fixture, it would represent their first away win over Lincoln since picking up a narrow 1-0 victory in April 2009.

However, considering their recent struggles in front of goal, the visitors may be concerned by the fact that they have failed to find the net in any of their last three home games.

Lincoln City League One form:

D D D W W W

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

D W W L W W

Exeter City League One form:

L W L L L L

Exeter City form (all competitions):

W L L L L L

Team News

Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala is still unable to call upon the services of Dom Jefferies and Jack Moylan.

Defender Adam Jackson will have to be assessed after he was forced off in last Saturday's win over Peterborough with a head injury.

After making several changes for the midweek EFL Trophy match, Skubala is likely to name a similar lineup to the one that started the most recent league fixture, with James Collins expected to lead the line for the hosts.

As for the Grecians, they are without the injured duo of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Sonny Cox, while Ryan Rydel is a doubt after sitting out the last two matches.

Exeter will also have to assess the fitness of midfielder Kevin McDonald and attacker Jack Aitchison before they make the trip to Lincolnshire.

Defender Ed Turns could return to the back three after dropping down to the bench for the recent defeat to Huddersfield.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Towler, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Bayliss; Street, Draper, House; Collins

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Turns, Fitzwater, Andrew; McMillan, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, Niskanen; Cole; Wareham, Magennis

We say: Lincoln City 2-0 Exeter City

Lincoln appear to be one of the strongest sides in League One this season, and with Exeter struggling for confidence, we think the in-form hosts will make light work of Saturday's contest to add three more points to their tally.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info