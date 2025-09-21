Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Lincoln City and Chelsea.

After failing to win their last three matches, Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways when they face League One Lincoln City in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie.

While this is the first game of Chelsea's League Cup campaign, Lincoln have already seen off Harrogate Town and Burton Albion to set up the mouthwatering clash against the Club World Cup winners.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the EFL Cup match.

What time does Lincoln vs. Chelsea kick off?

The third-round tie will get underway at 7:45pm local time on Tuesday.

Where is Lincoln vs. Chelsea being played?

The contest will take place at the LNER Stadium, which is best known as Sincil Bank. The ground has a capacity of 10,669.

The two sides have previously faced off on eight occasions, but this is the first head-to-head meeting in 114 years.

How to watch Lincoln vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch in the UK on Sky Sports Football, which is channel number 403 for Sky customers and 513 for Virgin Media customers.

Online streaming

Sky customers can also stream the match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app.

Highlights

Highlights of the game should be released on the Sky Sports Football YouTube page and on the dedicated Sky Sports app.

The Sky Sports Football X account is also likely to post clips of key moments from the match.

What is at stake for Lincoln and Chelsea?

Lincoln will be dreaming of pulling off an almighty upset as they bid to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2021-22.

The League One side should be full of confidence, having put together a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions since losing to AFC Wimbledon on August 9.

As for Chelsea, their three-game winless run has included back-to-back defeats against Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

Enzo Mareca is likely to rotate his side for the midweek fixture, but he will warn his team against complacency, as the Blues look to avoid a third-round exit for the second time in four seasons.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info