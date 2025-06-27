Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly on the verge of a return to European football, accepting a one-year contract with a Ligue 1 giant.

MLS side Los Angeles FC have confirmed the imminent exit of French striker Olivier Giroud, who is reportedly to make his return to European football with Lille.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan marksman joined the California outfit in 2024 following the end of his time at San Siro, but he has only struck five goals in 37 games for the club in all competitions.

Giroud was involved in LAFC's recent unsuccessful Club World Cup campaign, failing to score in three appearances as his side finished bottom of a group comprising Flamengo, Chelsea and Esperance de Tunis.

The 38-year-old was under contract with LAFC until New Year's Eve, but the club have now announced a mutual parting of the ways at the end of the month, and his final appearance for the Black and Gold will come on Sunday against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Speaking to the LAFC website after his exit was announced, the veteran forward said: "I want to thank all of the fans, my teammates and the staff at LAFC for making this an enjoyable stop in my career.

Giroud medical 'booked' as Lille close in on 38-year-old signing



"I am happy to have played a part in the success of LAFC. From winning a trophy last season to participating in the Club World Cup, this has been a great experience in L.A. for me and my family."

LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington labelled Giroud a "tremendous ambassador" for the MLS outfit, adding: "Olivier has been an exemplary professional during his time at LAFC. He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him.

"Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him, his wife Jennifer, and his family all the very best in this next chapter."

As Giroud sees out his final days as an LAFC player, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that he has accepted a one-year contract with 2020-21 Ligue 1 champions Lille for the 2025-26 campaign.

Les Dogues have reportedly completed all the necessary paperwork and booked Giroud's medical, as the striker returns to Ligue 1 for the first time since leaving Montpellier HSC for Arsenal in 2012.

Giroud to temporarily replace Jonathan David at Lille

While certainly not a long-term solution, Giroud - who turns 39 in September - will temporarily fill the Lille void left by Jonathan David's imminent exit on a free transfer.

After five years of excellent service to Les Dogues, David - who has struck 109 goals in 232 matches for Lille - will be departing when his contract expires at the end of the month.

It remains unclear where David will go next; the Canada international is thought to have garnered significant interest from the Premier League and abroad, but he is yet to reach an agreement with an interested party.

Replacing a striker of David's ilk will be no mean feat, but Giroud's last season in European football was a successful one; he registered 17 goals and nine assists for Milan in 2023-24.

The Frenchman may now be a couple of years older, but Alexandre Lacazette reignited his goalscoring touch in Ligue 1 for now-relegated Lyon after a downturn in fortunes at Arsenal, and Giroud can still be backed to put up a respectable set of numbers in what may be his final season as a professional.