Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare is reportedly attracting interest from Sevilla, Monaco and Roma this summer.

The 26-year-old was largely frozen out of first-team plans by former boss Steve Cooper at the King Power Stadium last season.

However, Soumare came into favour following the arrival of Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy into the managerial hotseat in December 2024.

The Frenchman managed a respectable 31 appearances for the Foxes in the Premier League during the 2024-25 term as they were relegated.

Since making the permanent switch to the East Midlands from Lille in July 2021, Soumare has played 94 games for Leicester but is yet to find the net.

Leicester midfielder Soumare wanted by European trio?

According to Spanish outlet Orgullobiri, Leicester midfielder Soumare has attracted interest from three clubs across Europe.

Firstly, the report claims that La Liga outfit Sevilla sense a 'great opportunity' to secure the services of the Frenchman this summer.

Soumare has a year left on his contract at the King Power, meaning that he will be able to leave for free during the summer window of 2026.

Sevilla supposedly want to agree a loan deal with an option to buy for the midfielder, who is heading towards the Foxes' exit door.

As well as the Europa League specialists, Monaco of Ligue 1 and Italian giants Roma are also keen the former France Under-21s international.

Soumare's Sevilla links

While Enzo Maresca's Leicester were slaving away in the Championship during 2023-24, Soumare spent the campaign on loan at Sevilla.

The 26-year-old impressed for the Spanish side, featuring in 34 matches across all competitions, including four Champions League fixtures.

It is hard to imagine Soumare turning out in the second tier in August, and Sevilla could once again save the midfielder from Championship football.