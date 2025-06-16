To the continent: Mavididi wanted by three European clubs?

Leicester City attacker Stephy Mavididi is reportedly attracting interest from Atalanta BC, Bologna and Villarreal.

The Foxes are preparing for a campaign back in the Championship following a sobering relegation in the Premier League during 2024-25.

A mixture of Steve Cooper and Ruud van Nistelrooy in the managerial hotseat was unable to prevent Leicester from finishing inside the bottom three.

Mavididi was navigating his maiden term at the top level of English football and picked up a muscle injury in late April to conclude his game time.

Despite this, the former England Under-21 international managed 30 Premier League appearances, scoring four goals and assisting once.

Leicester man Mavididi wanted in Europe?

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Leicester could be set to lose the services of attacker Mavididi ahead of the new term.

The report claims that Serie A giants and recent Europa League winners Atalanta BC are eyeing up a move for the 27-year-old.

La Dea have supposedly been following the progress of Mavididi since 2020 and are now ready to swoop for his signature.

As well as Atalanta, it is believed that fellow Serie A outfit Bologna are targeting a move for the Foxes star during the summer window.

There is also said to be interest from Spain, where Villarreal could bring Mavididi into the Champions League-chasing Yellow Submarine.

Leicester's second-tier term

Due to a bottom-three finish in the Premier League last season, Leicester will be turning out in the Championship during 2025-26.

As was the case during the 2023-24 term, the Foxes are one of the favourites to life the second-tier title in the month of May next year.

However, with Mavididi set to depart for a top-flight side, Leicester need to reinforce their attack if they wish to compete at the top.