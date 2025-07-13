Leicester City are reportedly eyeing a move for former Nottingham Forest defender as a potential Victor Kristiansen replacement.

Leicester City are reportedly interested in a move for former Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after departing the Tricky Trees at the conclusion of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

The Foxes are looking to add experience to their ranks following the exit of club legend Jamie Vardy, who could be in line for a switch to Spain.

Toffolo was barely used by Nuno Espirito Santo in the top flight last term, playing in just four Premier League matches, managing 135 minutes of action.

The likes of Neco Williams kept the ex-Huddersfield Town man on the sidelines, although he did start the FA semi-final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

Leicester eyeing ex-Forest man?

According to The Sun via the Leicester Mercury, Leicester could be set to hand an experienced player a second-tier lifeline this summer.

The report claims that the recently-relegated Foxes are eyeing up a permanent swoop for the services of Toffolo ahead of the new campaign.

It is understood that Leicester appreciate the 29-year-old's qualities as an out-and-out left-back, who could share minutes with Luke Thomas in 2025-26.

However, it is believed that the East Midlands club will only move for Toffolo should fellow defender Victor Kristiansen leave.

The Denmark international played 30 matches in the Premier League last term but went on loan to Bologna when Leicester were last in the Championship.

Smart additions

Given their precarious financial situation, Leicester will have to be savvy in the transfer market as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

As a result, a move for free agent Toffolo could be useful, although it is unlikely to set pulses racing at the King Power Stadium.

The left-back has a wealth of Championship experience and is a reliable potential option at the level for one of the promotion challengers.