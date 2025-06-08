Leicester City are reportedly chasing the signature of Besiktas midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, submitting a bid for the 31-year-old.

The Foxes face an uncertain future as the new campaign approaches following their loss on the final day of the Premier League term versus Bournemouth in May.

The East Midlands outfit waved goodbye to top-flight football at the Vitality Stadium, now preparing for the slog of a Championship season.

Although still in the managerial position at the moment of writing, Ruud van Nistelrooy could be thrown out before the beginning of the 2025-26 term.

The Dutchman replaced Steve Cooper at the King Power Stadium during the middle of last term but was unable to steer the club away from relegation.

Leicester make offer for Oxlade-Chamberlain?

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Leicester are looking far and wide as they thrive to bolster their first-team ranks ahead of the new season.

The report states that the Foxes are keen on securing the services of Besiktas midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain before the middle of August.

It is understood that Leicester were contemplating a switch for the 31-year-old in January, when Premier League survival was still a possibility.

The East Midlands outfit have supposedly made an offer to the Turkish giants for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is set for a new chapter in his career.

The 35-time England international is preparing to be frozen out of the senior plans at Besiktas, who want the midfielder off their wage bill.

Leicester's midfield situation

With speculation flying around about a potential Oxlade-Chamberlain switch to the East Midlands, it is undeniable that Leicester are in need of midfield reinforcements.

Boubakary Soumare and Harry Winks only have one year left on their respective deals, meaning that both could be sold this summer.

Hamza Choudhury has struggled to cement a spot in the first-team plans in recent times and has reportedly been offered to Greek powerhouses Olympiacos.