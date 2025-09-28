Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Leicester City and Wrexham, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting for the first time in over 40 years, Wrexham will seek a third successive away triumph in the Championship when they visit King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Tuesday.

Both sides came away with 1-1 results over the weekend, with the Foxes in fifth after a late equaliser versus West Bromwich Albion, putting them 10 places above Wrexham, who drew with Derby County.

Match preview

No one will be shocked to see Leicester City in early contention for Championship promotion, but the manner in which they have earned their points has been somewhat surprising.

Marti Cifuentes has seen his side concede first in all but two of their league fixtures so far this season but they have come away with points on three of those occasions.

Only one of their last eight home matches in the second tier ended in defeat, the last one coming on the final matchday of their title-winning season in 2023-24 versus Blackburn Rovers (2-0).

Leicester have kept four clean sheets in their last five home league games, as many as they had in their previous 30 outings before that.

While they have only suffered one defeat domestically so far, they have collected just 12 points, equaling their worst start to a Championship campaign after seven matchdays since the 2012-13 season.

The Foxes are undefeated in their six prior league matches against the North Welsh outfit, having won the last home meeting against them 1-0, way back in 1981.

Competing at a higher level is something Wrexham have become accustomed to each season, but it seems as though the Championship will be a much tougher division for them to get out of than League One or Two.

The club that made EFL history, with a third successive promotions last season, have eight points after seven matchdays, their worst start to a league campaign under Phil Parkinson.

This is the fewest points they have picked up after seven domestic matchdays since the 2013-14 National League campaign when they had five points at that same stage.

If you count three points for a win, though, they are slightly ahead of the side that previously competed in the second tier, with the 1981-82 team winning twice and drawing once in their first seven league fixtures.

They have failed to win three times domestically this season when drawing first blood, dropping seven points as a result, while conceding the joint second-most goals in the league thus far (13).

Wrexham have won four of their previous five league contests away from home, and this weekend could win three consecutive road matches in the second tier for the first time in club history.

Team News

Over the weekend, Leicester were missing Ben Nelson with an unknown injury, while Harry Souttar was still recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture, though reports indicate he might return to training soon.

Aaron Ramsey has one more game to serve in his red card suspension, while Victor Kristiansen made his first appearance of the season on Saturday, replacing Luke Thomas in the second half.

An own goal from Nat Phillips gave the Foxes a deserved equaliser on Friday, with the Hawthorns defender turning a Bobby Reid cross in the late stages of that match.

As for Wrexham, Oliver Rathbone and Jay Rodriguez sat out against Derby with ankle issues, Liberato Cacace had a hamstring strain, while George Thomason was an unused substitute after playing just 15 minutes against Norwich City, having recently returned from a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Andy Cannon and Danny Ward remain on the long-term injured list, with the former recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and the latter dislocating his elbow in their victory over Millwall on August 30.

Lewis O’Brien had their only goal on Saturday, his third in the Championship this season, while Josh Windass has four goals in his last three domestic away matches, and could net in four straight EFL road games for the first time in his career.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Fatawu, James, Reid; Ayew

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Sheaf, Longman; Windass, O’Brien; Moore

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Wrexham

The Red Dragons have lacked that killer instinct at this level to finish off games that were there for the taking, and that could put them at a psychological disadvantage against a side that have reacted well despite their share of slow starts this season.

