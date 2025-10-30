Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Leicester City will look to end a three-game winless run when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Blackburn will be aiming to record back-to-back victories after getting the better of Southampton in their most recent Championship outing.

Match preview

Leicester have found wins hard to come by in recent times, having won just one of their previous eight matches (D5, L2).

In fact, the Foxes have collected just one point n three games since they picked up their most recent win in an away clash against Swansea City on October 4.

They went on to play out a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth before falling to consecutive away defeats against Hull City and Millwall.

As a result, Leicester know they need to improve if they are to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with the Foxes sitting in 10th place and two points adrift of the playoffs.

Leicester will at least head into the weekend as one of three teams yet to lose a Championship home game this season, having won two and drawn three of their five outings at the King Power Stadium.

Marti Cifuentes's side will be looking for another strong defensive performance after conceding no more than one goal in any of their opening five home matches.

Blackburn, who fell just two points short of the playoffs last term, will be disappointed to be down in 21st place after winning three, drawing one and losing seven of their 11 matches.

With that said, they are at least sitting a point above the drop zone after moving out of the bottom three with a 2-1 victory over Southampton last Saturday.

Ryan Alebiosu cancelled out Leo Scienza's opener, before Andri Gudjohnsen netted an 86th-minute winner to clinch Blackburn's first Championship home victory of the season.

After ending their five-game winless run, Rovers will now head on their travels with aspirations of claiming back-to-back wins for the first time since April.

The visitors can be encouraged by the fact that they have won their previous two away games against Leicester, including a 2-0 success on their last visit to the King Power Stadium in May 2024.

However, troubling the scorers may be easier said than done for a Blackburn side that has failed to score in three of their five road trips this season.

Leicester City Championship form:

D D W D L L

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

L L D L L W

Team News

Leicester remain without long-term absentee Harry Souttar, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid will sit out a third consecutive match with a hamstring problem.

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey is also set to miss Saturday's fixture after picking up a hamstring issue in the recent 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

Boubakary Soumare could replace Ramsey in the starting lineup, while there could also be starting berths for Wout Faes and Stephy Mavididi.

As for the visitors, they will head to the King Power Stadium without the services of Moussa Baradji, Jake Garrett, Hayden Carter and Augustus Kargbo.

Todd Cantwell is back in full training following a knee injury and should make the bench for Saturday's away trip.

Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael could decide to make a couple of changes by bringing Ryan Hedges and Axel Henriksson into the starting lineup.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Thomas; James, Winks; Fatawu, Soumare, Mavididi

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Miller, Wharton, McLoughlin; Alebiosu, Gardner-Hickman, Tronstad, Hedges; Henriksson; Gudjohnsen, Ohashi

We say: Leicester City 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Leicester may be struggling for victories, but they have proven to be a tough team to beat on home turf, and considering Blackburn have lost their last two away games, we think this could be the match where the Foxes return to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



