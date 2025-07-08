Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Sean Longstaff to Leeds United and Jamie Vardy to Rangers.

Leeds United have reportedly progressed in their attempts to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The 27-year-old has been at his boyhood club for two decades and helped the Magpies to EFL Cup glory last season, ending the team's 70-year trophy drought.

In the top flight, Longstaff turned out on 25 occasions in the Premier League, although only eight of those appearances arrived from the start of matches.

The North-East battler is playing second fiddle to the likes of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the engine room at St James' Park.

As a result, Longstaff has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer, with Keith Downie providing an update on the player's potential exit.

The report claims that newly-promoted Leeds United are close to agreeing a deal to bring the 27-year-old to Elland Road for 2025-26.

It is understood that Daniel Farke's troops have submitted a bid totalling £12m for the talents of Longstaff after two initial offers were snubbed by Newcastle.

Talks between the two clubs have been ongoing for some time for a player who is entering the final year of his current contract.

Rangers open talks with Premier League icon?

Moving North of the border, Rangers are on a mission to topple arch rivals Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership standings.

Russell Martin is at the helm in Glasgow and has set his sights on the capture of a Premier League winner, according to Football Insider.

It is believed that Rangers have commenced preliminary talks with free agent Jamie Vardy over a potential switch to Ibrox this summer.

The 38-year-old ended his 13-year association with Leicester City in May, when the East Midlands side suffered relegation to the Championship.

Gers boss Martin supposedly feels that Vardy's experience and goalscoring ability could be useful in a Premiership title race during 2025-26.

Despite his influence waning for the Foxes in the Championship two years ago, Vardy was the main man in attack last season, scoring nine goals across 35 Premier League appearances.

Leeds agree deal for Swedish star?

Aiming to avoid an immediate return to the second tier, Leeds are pushing hard for a number of signings during the summer trading point.

As per Sky Sports News, the Yorkshire Whites are close to announcing their fourth signing of the off-season, with Premier League action fast approaching.

The report claims that Leeds have agreed a deal to sign defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is currently plying his trade at Lille in France.

It is understood that Farke's men will pay £10m for the privilege of bringing the left-back to Elland Road ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Since making the switch from Dutch side Groningen during the summer window of 2021, Gudmundsson has established himself as a first-choice option in defence for Les Dogues.

The 26-year-old has also made waves on the international scene, earning 15 senior caps for Sweden since the middle of 2022.