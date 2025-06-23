Leeds United formally announce the signing of Udinese defender Jaka Bijol on a long-term contract.

Leeds United have announced the signing of Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

On the back of signing Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer from Wolfsburg, the Championship winners have been working towards securing their second deal of the summer.

Widespread reports indicated that Bijol was their top target for the centre of their defence, but several factors held up making a transfer official.

However, after international duty and his wedding, Bijol has now signed on the dotted line at Elland Road.

What is contract length?

Leeds have revealed that they have handed a five-year contract to the 63-cap Slovenia international.

Although a fee will remain undisclosed, it has been suggested that Leeds have paid in the region of £15m for the 26-year-old.

Last season, Bijol made a total of 34 starts in Serie A as he helped Udinese earned a 12th-placed finish in the table.

Five goals have been scored from 95 outings across a three-year period, Bijol also capable of being deployed as a defensive-midfielder.

Bijol is no stranger to facing English opposition having started Slovenia's goalless draw with England at Euro 2024 last year.

The likes of Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan have been linked with Bijol in the past.

Statement made by Leeds?

While many supporters may have initially been unfamiliar with Bijol, everything they have read about him will suggest that he could become a key player.

Daniel Farke's sides have generally struggled defensively in the Premier League and it was imperative that more senior leaders were found ahead of their return to the top flight.

He will now seemingly challenge Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu for the central-defensive positions.