Leeds United's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been released, and here Sports Mole rounds up the full schedule, including their opening game, standout matches and key dates for the upcoming campaign.

Leeds United are looking forward to their Premier League return after racking up 100 points from 46 matches to win the Championship title last term.

The Yorkshire side spent three years in the promised land in their most recent top-flight adventure before they suffered relegation in 2022-23, but they will hope this season is the start of a much longer journey in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke saw his position come under the spotlight despite leading Leeds to promotion, so he will be aware he needs to hit the ground running to silence his doubters next term.

When are Leeds's biggest games in 2025-26?

August 18: Everton (h)

After spending two years in the Championship, Leeds supporters will be counting down the days to when they play host to Everton in their opening game of the new Premier League season.

Leeds already know their first match will take place in front of the Sky Sports camera, having been moved to Monday, August 18, for an 8pm kick off.

The Championship winners will recognise the importance of hitting the ground running, and they will be desperate to claim all three points against the Toffees, especially as they are will be roared on by a vociferous crowd at Elland Road.

December 30: Liverpool (a)

A game with Liverpool will not define Leeds' season, but fans will be looking forward to making the trip to the home of the Premier League champions.

The result of their home match against the Reds on December 6 could determine how much belief there is in the Leeds squad ahead of the tricky trip to Anfield.

The fixture also represents the final match of the calendar year, at which point Leeds should have a good idea about whether they have the capability to avoid an immediate return to the Championship

January 3: Manchester United

Leeds fans will be quickly searching for their first game against their old foes, Man United, when they take a look at the fixture list.

However, they may be slightly disappointed that they have to wait until the start of 2026 to lock horns with Ruben Amorim's side at Elland Road.

They will enter that fixture with hopes of beating the Red Devils for the first time since recording a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup in January 2010.

Leeds 2025-26 key dates

August 18, 2025: Opening day vs. Everton

August 23, 2025: First away game vs. Arsenal

December 30, 2025: Final match of 2025 vs. Liverpool (a)

March 22, 2026: EFL Cup final

May 16, 2026: FA Cup final

May 24, 2026: Final game vs. West Ham (a)

Leeds 2025-26 Premier League fixtures in full

August

18: Everton (h)

23: Arsenal (a)

30: Newcastle (h)

September

13: Fulham (a)

20: Wolves (a)

27: Bournemouth (h)

October

4: Tottenham (h)

18: Burnley (a)

25: West Ham (h)

November

1: Brighton (a)

8: Nottingham Forest (a)

22: Aston Villa (h)

29: Man City (a)

December

3: Chelsea (h)

6: Liverpool (h)

13: Brentford (a)

20: Crystal Palace (h)

27: Sunderland (a)

30: Liverpool (a)

January

3: Man United (h)

7: Newcastle United (a)

17: Fulham (h)

24: Everton (a)

31: Arsenal (h)

February

7: Nottingham Forest (h)

11: Chelsea (a)

21: Aston Villa (a)

28: Man City (h)

March

4: Sunderland (h)

14: Crystal Palace (a)

21: Brentford (h)

April

11: Man United (a)

18: Wolves (h)

25: Bournemouth (a)

May

2: Burnley (h)

9: Tottenham (a)

17: Brighton (h)

24: West Ham (a)