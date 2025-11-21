Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road.

Leeds United will be looking to shake off their poor run of form when they welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road this Sunday afternoon for a tasty Premier League encounter.

The West Yorkshire outfit have only picked up one win from their last six games and have slid down the standings over recent weeks. Villa, on the other hand, have been on the rise and could go as high as third this weekend - depending on other results.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this Premier League encounter.

What time does Leeds United vs. Aston Villa kick off?

Leeds United's big game with Aston Villa kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, November 23.

This will be the first Premier League offering on Sunday, and will be followed by Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Where is Leeds United vs. Aston Villa being played?

Leeds United will welcome Aston Villa to the iconic Elland Road. Eight of Leeds' 11 points this season have been won at home, and they will be looking to continue that run this weekend.

Villa have won just one of their five away Premier League matches this season, but they are unbeaten on their last five trips to Elland Road.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will provide the live broadcast for Leeds United vs Aston Villa in the United Kingdom.

Streaming

Fans who have access to Sky Sports are also likely to have access to Sky Go, allowing them to catch the action on the go.

Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase the game on NOW TV, which will set you back £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 for a whole month.

Highlights

Match highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports app, the Sky Sports website, and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

BBC's iconic football show Match of the Day will bring the best of the Premier League action at 10.40pm on BBC One on Sunday.

What is at stake for Leeds United vs. Aston Villa?

Leeds United are well aware that turning Elland Road into a fortress is their best hope of avoiding relegation this season, but with only one win from their last three home matches on their record, there is certainly a lot of room for improvement.

Daniel Farke's men have picked up three points from their five matches, and the pressure is beginning to build on the team.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are starting to look more dangerous having won eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Unai Emery's men have beaten the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City during this run, while their last outing ended in a 4-0 thumping against Bournemouth at Villa Park.

With Villa in sensational form, they will be looking to continue their recent momentum away at Leeds United.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

No Data Analysis info