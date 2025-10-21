Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Friday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and West Ham United.

Friday night will play host to a relegation battle in the Premier League, as Leeds United welcome West Ham United to Elland Road for a matchday nine clash.

The hosts are 16th in the standings with eight points from eight games played and are aiming to end a three-game winless run, while the visitors are 19th in the table with four points and are hoping to snap their five-game winless streak.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to watch Leeds United take on West Ham United this weekend.

What time does Leeds United vs. West Ham United kick off?

This game kicks off at 8pm on Friday night for those in the UK.

Where is Leeds United vs. West Ham United being played?

Friday night's Premier League encounter will take place at Elland Road, which has been Leeds United's home since 1919 and has a capacity of 37,792.

How to watch Leeds United vs. West Ham United in the UK

TV channels

This match will be televised on Sky Sports for UK audiences, and will be shown on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

The game can be watched online via the Sky Sports app, which has been revamped ahead of the new season. The match is also available on Now TV.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app in a mobile-friendly vertical format, while the Sky Sports social media channels should also post highlights during the game.

What is at stake for Leeds United vs. West Ham United?

Leeds United have picked up five of their eight points from their home matches in the Premier League, having recorded one win, two draws and only one defeat at Elland Road, and they will be relying on their home strength when they take on West Ham United on Friday night.

The hosts have, however, failed to defeat West Ham at their home ground since February 2003, suffering two defeats and recording two draws in their four meetings at Elland Road since their last win.

The Hammers have also been at their best on the road in the Premier League this term, picking up all of their four points away from home, and they will be hoping to continue their away form with another win on Friday as they look to snap their five-game winless streak.

