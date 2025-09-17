Preview: Lecce vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Serie A clash between Lecce and Cagliari, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With just one point and one goal so far, Lecce will aim to kickstart their Serie A campaign on Friday, when they welcome Cagliari to Stadio Via del Mare.

Thumped 4-1 last time out, the Salentini are rock-bottom of the early standings, while their visitors claimed a first win last weekend.

Match preview

Following last week's away loss to Atalanta BC, Lecce sit 20th in the Serie A table, still seeking their first league victory of the 2025-26 season.

Conceding three goals in 25 minutes after half time killed any hopes of causing an upset in Bergamo, as the Salento side slumped to back-to-back defeats.

After kicking off with a Coppa Italia win over Juve Stabia, Lecce drew 0-0 with Genoa and were beaten 2-0 by AC Milan, so they have just a late Konan N'dri goal against Atalanta to show for their efforts so far.

Ex-Cagliari coach Eusebio Di Francesco could have a big task on his hands to keep the Giallorossi afloat, and having recently endured successive relegations with Frosinone and Venezia, he will be keen to claim three points sooner rather than later.

However, dating back to last term - before Di Francesco's arrival - Lecce have won only one of their last 12 home games and have failed to score in eight.

That suggests they may have trouble repeating last year's result against Cagliari at Via del Mare - a 1-0 win earned by now-departed talisman Nikola Krstovic.

While the jury is still out on Lecce's replacements for Krstovic, it seems Cagliari have done well to cover for Roberto Piccoli's exit.

New forwards Andrea Belotti and Sebastiano Esposito helped the Rossoblu to victory over Parma last week - albeit without scoring - as Yerry Mina and Mattia Felici found the net in either half.

Previously, Fabio Pisacane's men had held Fiorentina to a draw before pushing Scudetto holders Napoli all the way in a slim 1-0 defeat, only conceding deep into second-half stoppage time.

With four points so far, the Sardinian side will now target consecutive Serie A wins - something they last achieved back in March 2024, when Claudio Ranieri was still in charge.

Cagliari may have won just one of their last seven top-flight meetings with Friday's opponents, but that sole success did come when the teams most recently met: January's 4-1 win at Unipol Domus.

Lecce Serie A form:

D L L

Lecce form (all competitions):

W D L L

Cagliari Serie A form:

D L W

Cagliari form (all competitions):

W D L W

Team News

Lecce duo Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean are both working their way back from ACL injuries, while Balthazar Pierret is still struggling to recover from a muscular problem.

Otherwise, Di Francesco will have a clean bill of health, so some changes should be expected - most probably at the back.

Yet to score since their summertime arrival, Serbian striker Nikola Stulic and Milan-owned teenager Francesco Camarda will vie to lead the hosts' attack.

Meanwhile, Cagliari will be without Angola international Zito Luvumbo and reserve goalkeeper Boris Radunovic due to injury.

Ex-Italy striker Belotti made his Rossoblu debut last week, linking up with Esposito, but Gennaro Borrelli and Semih Kilicsoy are other options in the final third.

Having earned rave reviews for a spectacular series of saves against Parma, Elia Caprile will certainly start between the posts.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Kouassi, Gabriel, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ramadani, Berisha; Morente, Stulic, Sottil

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Obert; Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho; Gaetano; Esposito, Belotti

We say: Lecce 1-2 Cagliari

There could be more woe for Lecce, who are lacking an obvious source of goals and can struggle to keep the back door shut.

Meanwhile, Cagliari have recruited well and are building some momentum under their new coach, so they may come out on top.

