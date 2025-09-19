Preview: Lazio vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Derby della Capitale between Lazio and Roma, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Renewing a bitter rivalry that began back in 1929, Lazio and Roma will meet for the Derby della Capitale on Sunday.

The capital clubs convene at Stadio Olimpico on the back of Serie A defeats last week, so both are doubly keen not to lose this season's first clash.

Match preview

All set for the 163rd Rome derby in Italy's top flight, the sides most recently met in April, when both were embroiled in a frantic fight for a top-four finish.

Sitting side by side in the Serie A standings, a tense encounter finished 1-1, with Matias Soule cancelling out Alessio Romagnoli's opener for Lazio.

Roma ultimately settled for fifth place, while their arch-rivals failed to qualify for Europe entirely, before bringing back former boss Maurizio Sarri.

He has endured a tough start to his second spell at Stadio Olimpico, having been restricted by a summer transfer embargo, then witnessed two losses from three league games.

Beaten by Como on the opening day, the Biancocelesti subsequently put four goals past Hellas Verona without reply - but they slipped up against promoted Sassuolo last week, losing 1-0.

So, the pressure is already on Sarri's squad, which is largely unchanged from the group that have won just two of their last 13 home fixtures dating back to last season.

Lazio may not have lost any of their last eight 'home' derbies in Serie A - already a club record - but that unbeaten streak is surely under some threat.

Marking a major turnaround since their disastrous start to the 2024-25 campaign, Roma have overtaken Lazio while claiming four points from the foes' last two contests.

They have also conceded just one goal in the last four top-flight derbies, and expectations are rising ahead of Gian Piero Gasperini's first.

After beating Bologna 1-0 on the opening day, the Giallorossi went into the international break with another win and another clean sheet, edging out Pisa.

Roma received a reality check last week, though, failing to take any of several chances against Torino and suffering a 1-0 away defeat.

Revived by Claudio Ranieri last term, they have not lost consecutive Serie A matches in 2025, and doing so on Sunday afternoon is simply not an option.

Set to visit Nice in their Europa League opener next week, Gasperini's side are perhaps slight favourites for the Derby della Capitale - but on such occasions form often flies through the window.

Lazio Serie A form:

L W L

Roma Serie A form:

W W L

Team News

Lazio have several doubts heading into the derby, with midfield fulcrum Nicolo Rovella and star striker Taty Castellanos both facing a race to be passed fit.

Matias Vecino will also be assessed, but defensive trio Samuel Gigot (ankle), Patric (hamstring) and Manuel Lazzari (thigh) are all set to miss out.

That complicates Maurizio Sarri's selection for such an important match, and Boulaye Dia would most likely fill in for Castellanos if required; ex-Roma man Pedro can also fight for a rare start.

Meanwhile, the Giallorossi will be without injury-prone pair Leon Bailey and Paulo Dybala; the presence of Mario Hermoso (calf) and Brazilian wing-back Wesley (flu) is in some doubt.

Aiming to be the first man for a decade to score his first Roma goal in the derby, Evan Ferguson could replace Dybala. Though he has found the net twice for Ireland this season, Ferguson's last club strike came almost 11 months ago.

Set to support the lone striker, Matias Soule scored on his derby debut last term and has been an ever-present under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lazio possible starting lineup: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru; Cancellieri, Castellanos, Zaccagni

Roma possible starting lineup: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka; Rensch, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, El Shaarawy; Ferguson

We say: Lazio 1-1 Roma

As both teams will lay everything on the line against their loathed local rivals, Lazio can push aside an unconvincing start and hold out for a point.

In a fixture that has the highest number of cards in Serie A this century, keeping a cool head can make all the difference, so it will be fascinating to see how combustible coaches Sarri and Gasperini react.

