Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the World Cup qualifier between Latvia and England.

England will travel to Daugavas Stadiona to face Latvia in on Tuesday, and a win will secure their place at World Cup 2026.

The Three Lions are four points ahead of second-placed Albania in Group K, but Thomas Tuchel's side have three games left compared to Albania's two, so a win would secure first place.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Latvia vs. England kick off?

The international friendly will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday night.

Where is Latvia vs. England being played?

The match will take place at Daugavas Stadiona in Latvia's capital Riga, and it has a capacity of 10,461.

It will be a first visit to the ground for England, with the team's only previous clash coming at Wembley in March, with the Three Lions winning 3-0.

How to watch Latvia vs. England in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, supporters will be able to watch live on ITV1, with coverage of the fixture set to begin at 7pm, when pre-match talking points will be discussed.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through ITVX and BBC iPlayer.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to ITV1 will show highlights of the clash, including all of the game's goals. There will also be highlights available in the post-match coverage on ITV1, which finishes at 10.05pm.

Latvia vs. England: Who will win the World Cup qualifier?

England so far boast a perfect record from their five group games, collecting 15 points while scoring 13times, and they are yet to concede.

Latvia must win to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive given their points tally of five after six matches is six fewer than Albania, who occupy the group's playoff spot.

The Three Lions have dominated their opponents so far, and there is no reason to doubt their chances of winning comfortably on Tuesday.

