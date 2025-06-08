Preview: Latvia vs Albania - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Latvia and Albania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hosts Latvia will hope to leapfrog second-placed Albania when they meet at Stadions Skonto on Tuesday in their third World Cup qualifying match in Group K.

Latvia are third in their five-team group with three points following their 3-0 loss against England on March 24, while Albania have four points from three games and held Serbia to a goalless stalemate on Saturday.

Match preview

The home side were thoroughly outclassed by England when they clashed, facing 27 shots, five big chances and over 3.5 xG, while they only created one big chance themselves.

Latvia drew 0-0 with Azerbaijan on June 7 in their most recent match, a game in which they kept their second clean sheet in three games.

However, boss Paolo Nicolato will be concerned that his side have only netted three goals in their last seven outings, failing to score on four occasions.

The Wolves’ form has been poor, with the nation winning just one of their past seven, losing four times.

Latvia are winless in three home fixtures – suffering two defeats – though they did achieve victory in their prior two games.

Opponents Albania generated just 0.26 xG from open play against Serbia, though they also restricted them to less than 0.5 xG from open play.

The visitors have played their hosts four times, with each encounter ending with the scorelines level, including in their most recent encounter when they drew 3-3 in September 1999.

England lead the way in the group with nine points and occupy the only spot that automatically qualifies a nation to the World Cup, so head coach Sylvinho will know that his side are in a race to finish second and qualify for the playoffs.

The Red and Blacks are in mixed form having won two, drawn two and lost two of their past six in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets but only scoring five goals.

Albania’s record on the road is also mixed considering they have suffered two losses in their five most recent away outings, emerging triumphant on two occasions.

Latvia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





W



L





Latvia form (all competitions):





D



L



L



W



L



D





Albania World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





L



W



D





Albania form (all competitions):





W



D



L



L



W



D >





Team News

Latvia could line up in a 3-4-3 system, with Raivis Jurkovskis, Antonijs Cernomordijs and Daniels Balodis fielded as centre-backs.

Perhaps forwards Alvis Jaunzems, Janis Ikaunieks and Vladislavs Gutkovskis will be supported by a midfield two consisting of Aleksejs Saveļjevs and Dmitrijs Zelenkovs.

As for Albania, they may start a back four featuring Elseid Hysaj, Arlind Ajeti, Ardian Ismajli and Mario Mitaj.

Sylvinho is likely to start a double pivot of Kristjan Asllani and Juljan Shehu behind attackers Armando Broja, Qazim Laci, Arber Hoxha and Rey Manaj.

Latvia possible starting lineup:

Zviedris; Jurkovskis, Cernomordijs, Balodis; Savaļnieks, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs, Ciganiks; Jaunzems, Ikaunieks; Gutkovskis

Albania possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Ismajli, Mitaj; Asllani, Shehu; Broja, Laci, Hoxha; Manaj

We say: Latvia 0-1 Albania

Given Albania boast a strong defensive record of late, they will be confident of limiting their hosts in the final third.

Latvia have been poor offensively in their past matches, and it is hard to see them getting back into Tuesday’s clash if they concede first.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Latvia win with a probability of 37.31%. A win for Albania has a probability of 33.23% and a draw has a probability of 29.5%. The most likely scoreline for a Latvia win is 1-0 with a probability of 12.95%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (7.51%) and 2-0 (7.24%). The likeliest Albania win is 0-1 (12.02%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (13.43%).

