Longing for their first win of the Super Lig campaign, Kocaelispor return to Kocaeli Stadium on Saturday evening to take on Eyupspor.

This will be the first-ever top-flight clash between the two sides, although the Izmit outfit have managed just one victory in their past meetings across the lower divisions.

Match preview

Kocaelispor boss Selcuk Inan cut a frustrated figure after last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Besiktas, blaming costly individual errors for his side’s downfall, as they found themselves two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes and were always chasing the game.

After pulling one back in the 50th minute, Kocaeli pushed for an equaliser, only for Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Syrota to put through his own net deep into stoppage time, killing off any chance of a late comeback.

The Gulf are one of only two teams yet to win a league game this season – Kayserispor being the other – and sit bottom of the table with just two points.

Their problems have been clear – they have the joint-lowest goals scored (four) and joint-third most conceded (12), numbers that must improve quickly if they are to lift themselves off the foot of the standings, starting with Saturday’s fixture.

Finishing has been a particular weakness, with Kocaelispor missing eight of the 10 big chances they have created so far, while they have also struck the woodwork three times, the most among sides in the bottom eight.

At home, Inan’s men have drawn their last two matches 1-1, fighting back from behind in both, and this time, they will be eager to get the first goal – something they are yet to achieve this campaign.

That ambition could be realistic against Eyupspor, who have also endured a poor run, winning only once all season and shipping 10 goals across seven games.

Coach Selcuk Sahin is under pressure, not least because his side have gone four straight league games without scoring, while conceding three in that period.

Their latest outing ended goalless against Goztepe, though they came close late on, with goalkeeper Mateusz Lis making three excellent saves in stoppage time to deny them victory.

Still, Eyupspor vice-president Fatih Kulaksiz has publicly backed Sahin to turn things around, pointing to how Arda Turan also needed time to secure his first win in charge in the second tier – but Kulaksiz has also demanded a more possession-driven style to dominate games going forward.

Whether they can deliver on that remains uncertain, as Eyupspor currently average 51.6% possession – ranking seventh in the league – but continue to waste chances, missing 10 of the 13 big opportunities they have fashioned.

On the road, Eyupspor’s form is a major concern, having lost 1-0 to newcomers Genclerbirligi in their last away fixture, while they are winless in their last six trips (D1, L5), stretching back to last season, and will need to improve quickly to avoid slipping further down the table.

Team News

Inan has admitted that injuries to key players have been a major factor in Kocaelispor’s slow start, pointing to midfielder Ahmet Oguz as an example – the experienced man only returned in the last outing after a month on the sidelines but was not risked to feature to avoid a possible setback.

Defensive loanee Mateusz Wieteska, signed from Cagliari to bring stability at the back, remains a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury on the opening weekend, and he is not expected back until April next year.

Elsewhere, Karol Linetty made the bench in the last game but was unused, while Massadio Haidara has missed the last two fixtures.

Ahmet Sagat has been unavailable since making the bench on the opening day, and defender Botond Balogh was forced off injured in the 85th minute of the defeat to Besiktas.

On a brighter note, Austrian forward Can Keles returned from suspension, though he was restricted to a substitute role, while ex-Besiktas midfielder Tayfur Bingol found the net against his former club.

Eyupspor also have fitness concerns, with Romanian striker Dennis Dragus substituted late in the draw against Goztepe after picking up an injury, leaving the pitch in tears as treatment continued.

Midfield anchor Taras Stepanenko has missed the last two matches, while Yalcin Kayan – joint-top for big chances created in the Super Lig (4) – had to be withdrawn in the 55th minute against Goztepe due to injury.

Meanwhile, Turkish midfielder Can Bayirkan is yet to feature this season and is expected to remain unavailable for this weekend’s clash.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Jovanovic; Dijksteel, Syrota, Smolcic, Cinan; Nonge, Show, Bingol; Churlinov, Petkovic, Keles

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Marcos; Yalcin, Claro, Mujakic; Calegari, Demirbay, Legowski, Gurler; Sesler, Ampem; Thiam

We say: Kocaelispor 0-0 Eyupspor

Saturday’s clash at Kocaeli Stadium has all the makings of a cagey contest, with both Kocaelispor and Eyupspor struggling in attack and weighed down by injuries.

Kocaeli have only managed four goals all season, while Eyupspor have failed to score in their last four outings, leaving confidence in the final third at a low, and with both sides lacking a clinical edge, a goalless draw looks the most realistic outcome in this battle.

