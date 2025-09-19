Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kocaelispor and Caykur Rizespor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kocaelispor welcome Caykur Rizespor to Kocaeli Stadium on Sunday afternoon, desperate to claim their first win of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season.

The Gulf have endured a tough return to top-flight football but will hope their historical home advantage in this fixture inspires a breakthrough.

Match preview

Kocaelispor secured promotion by winning the TFF 1. Lig last season under Ismet Tasdemir, who departed by mutual consent and was replaced by Selcuk Inan in a managerial swap with Gaziantep.

Neither club has benefited from this swap yet, as Tasdemir was dismissed by Gaziantep after just 48 days, while Inan’s side remain winless after five matches.

Defeats to Trabzonspor, Samsunspor and Fenerbahce were followed by a draw with Kayserispor, before last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Gaziantep.

For a club returning to the Super Lig for the first time since 2008-09, Kocaelispor are under pressure to avoid another brief stay at the top level, increasing the pressure on Inan at the helm.

However, they will be encouraged by their perfect home record against Rizespor in the early 2000s - two wins from two - and will hope to channel that history into Sunday’s clash.

Rizespor, meanwhile, arrive buoyed by their first victory of the season, a dramatic 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi sealed by Emrecan Bulut’s stoppage-time strike.

That result eased pressure on Ilhan Palut, whose side had collected only one point from their opening three matches against strong opposition, including Galatasaray and Goztepe.

However, while the Black Sea outfit will see this as a group opportunity to build momentum and climb the table, their away record this season is one defeat and one draw.

They have been inconsistent on their travels stretching back to last season, winning just once in their last eight away games, losing six.

Team News

Mateusz Wieteska remains out for Kocaelispor with a knee injury, so Botond Balogh should continue in central defence.

Can Keles is suspended following his red card against Gaziantep, while right-back Ahmet Oguz is sidelined until next month with a muscle problem.

Rizespor have no new injury or suspension concerns, and the manager might retain last game's line up, though Bulut will be pushing for a starting spot after his heroics.

On loan forward Halil Dervisoglu and Ali Sowe are likely to retain their places up front as they seek their first goals of the campaign.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Jovanovic; Bingol, Balogh, Smolcic, Haidara; Boende, Linetty, Yalcin; Churlinov, Petkovic, Agyei

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Sahin, Akaydin, Mocsi, Hojer, Zeqiri; Papanikolaou, Olawoyin, Laci; Sowe, Dervisoglu

We say: Kocaelispor 0-1 Caykur Rizespor

Both teams have struggled for consistency, but Rizespor’s late win last weekend could give them a psychological edge, and while Kocaelispor will be motivated by their home crowd and desperate to end their winless run, their defensive frailties and lack of cutting edge remain as concerns.

