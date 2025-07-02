Transfer Roundup: David to Juventus, Diouf to West Ham

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Jonathan David to Juventus and Malick Diouf to West Ham United.

Juventus have reportedly moved a step closer to the signing of Lille striker Jonathan David.

The 25-year-old has been the shining light at the top end of the pitch for Les Dogues since making the switch from Belgian outfit Gent during the summer window of 2020.

Overall, David has netted a sensational 109 goals across 232 competitive appearances, helping Lille to a historic Ligue 1 title in 2020-21, defeating Paris Saint-Germain.

After bagging 26 goals across the previous two seasons, the Canadian marksman scored 25 goals for the French giants during the 2024-25 term.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, David is heading towards a high-profile destination following the expiration of his Lille contract.

The report claims that Serie A powerhouses Juventus are close to agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old to switch to Allianz Stadium.

A new contract proposal has supposedly been sent to David, who will negotiate the offer and come to a final decision regarding a potential transfer to Turin.

The striker has spent the majority of the summer on international duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Canada were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Guatemala.

West Ham face battle to sign defender?

Moving over to the riches of the Premier League, West Ham United are looking to compete at the top end of the division during Graham Potter's first full campaign at the helm.

The former Chelsea boss supposedly wants a new left-sided defender through the door at the London Stadium, with a Senegal international catching the eye, as per The Guardian.

The report states that the Hammers are interested in securing the services of Slavia Prague full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf during the summer transfer window.

The Czech champions are said to be reluctant to lose one of their star players, demanding at least £20m for the defender.

Potter's troops are now in a battle to convince Slavia Prague to offload Diouf, who could replace Emerson Palmieri in East London.

West Ham also have youngster Ollie Scarles at left-back, although the club is chasing a more experienced option to support the 19-year-old in that position.

Comfortable operating as a wing-back, Diouf has impressed in the Czech Republic and on the European stage recently, providing 10 goal contributions across 41 competitive appearances during 2024-25.

Wolves, Bournemouth 'fighting' for Serie A centre-back

Also aiming to bolster their rearguard ahead of August's Premier League return, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are scouring the Italian market, according to Football Insider.

The Cherries and Wolves are reportedly interested in the capture of Udinese centre-back Thomas Kristensen before the conclusion of the summer trading point.

It is believed that Vitor Pereira's men submitted a £12m bid for the defender in January and are willing to re-enter the race for the player's services.

After losing star man Dean Huijsen to the bright lights of Real Madrid, Bournemouth are plotting reinforcements for their backline.

There is also a distinct possibility that Kristensen remains in Serie A, with emerging force Como keen on the Denmark Under-21 international.