Juventus have confirmed the arrival of Canada striker Jonathan David on a free transfer following his departure from Lille.

The 25-year-old ended a goal-laden five-season stint with Les Dogues at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and was supposedly not short of interest from the Premier League and abroad.

English titans Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United were all linked with a swoop for David, as were Barcelona at one stage when it became clear that he would be embarking on a new adventure this summer.

However, a switch to Serie A soon became the likeliest outcome for the former Genk attacker, who appeared to be on his way to Antonio Conte's Napoli at one stage.

A deal to see David join the reigning Italian champions collapsed, though, allowing Juventus to swoop in and bring the Canada international to Turin.

David contract length and financial details revealed after Juventus move

The Old Lady have confirmed that David has signed a five-year contract until the end of the 2029-30 campaign, although it is not quite a 'free transfer' for the Bianconeri.

In a statement, Juventus confirmed that they had incurred €12.5m (£10.8m) in ancillary costs, which they can pay over a period of three years.

David joins up with Igor Tudor's squad after bagging a stellar 109 goals in 232 matches for Lille - in addition to 30 assists - winning the Ligue 1 title in his first season at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

David did not go a single season without netting fewer than 13 goals for Lille and enjoyed a particularly fruitful 2024-25, registering 25 strikes and 12 assists in 49 games in all competitions.

Juventus' pre-season preparations will soon commence in the wake of their Club World Cup exit to Real Madrid in the last 16, and David could make his unofficial debut in a friendly with Borussia Dortmund on August 10.

What will David's signing mean for Dusan Vlahovic?

David will straight away act as a direct replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-owned Randal Kolo Muani, who will return to his parent club in the middle of July.

However, the Canadian could also be inheriting the Dusan Vlahovic throne at the Allianz Stadium, as the Serbia international's future is continually being plunged into more doubt.

Vlahovic is now in the last 12 months of his contract with Juventus, who were believed to have been open to extending his deal, only for talks with his agents to collapse.

David's move to Juventus could therefore be of huge benefit to Manchester United in particular, who have supposedly been offered the chance to sign Vlahovic in exchange for Jadon Sancho.

Alternatively, Tuttosport claims that a contract termination could even be on the cards, leading to a mad scramble for Vlahovic's services as a free agent.