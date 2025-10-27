Juventus are observing the market searching for Igor Tudor's successor. Luciano Spalletti acts as favourite, but an imposing shortlist has been drawn up.

"Igor Tudor is no longer Juventus' manager," wrote the Turin club on their X account, this Monday lunchtime. The manager will be provisionally replaced by Massimiliano Brambilla, who is the current reserve team manager, according to the Italian side's statement. A decision which is far from surprising.

Juve have enacted Igor Tudor's departure

Indeed, the Old Lady were on a worrying series of eight matches without victory and had just suffered this Sunday against Lazio Rome (1-0) their third consecutive defeat. Worse still, Juve were completely broken down at the attacking sector level and experienced this Sunday a fourth consecutive match without scoring. A first since 1991, according to Opta.

This situation thus could no longer last, whilst Tudor had been threatened for a few days already. The Italian giant have therefore decided to enact his departure immediately. And this, even if the Bianconeri will chain important matches until the November break.

The Serie A side host Udinese this Wednesday, at 6.30pm, in Serie A, then travel to Cremonese's pitch next Saturday, at 8.45pm, before welcoming Sporting in the Champions League, on 4th November (9pm), and finishing with the Turin derby, on 8th November (9pm), in the league. Four matches in 11 days...

Luciano Spalletti favourite, Xavi and Gareth Southgate on shortlist

To replace Tudor, a first casting of five managers had already leaked last week with Spalletti, Roberto Mancini, Raffaele Palladino, Marco Rose and Edin Terzic. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Spalletti would be the strong favourite to succeed Tudor or, in any case, the first choice.

To this already imposing shortlist with Italian and foreign managers, the Italian press have just added two renowned free managers: Xavi Hernandez and Gareth Southgate. The former Barcelona manager and former England manager are both searching for a new project for long months, but, for the moment, no target has seemed concrete so that they can return to service.

The objective is surely to be able to quickly announce a new manager so that he can arrive before the November break. In any case, Juve have made their decision for Thiago Motta, who will not manage the Bianconeri again.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.