Newcastle United are reportedly exploring the possibility of a New Year swoop for Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli in the New Year.

The Magpies picked up a positive result at St James' Park on the weekend, when they defeated strugglers Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Finding the net from the penalty spot in the North-East last time out, Nick Woltemade has made a strong impression since his summer move from Stuttgart.

Moving further back in Eddie Howe's XI, the midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali were impressive against the Tricky Trees.

As a result, Forest suffered yet another defeat under the reign of Ange Postecoglou, who is under immense pressure at the City Ground.

Newcastle eyeing up Juventus captain?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield ranks despite having a strong starting three in place already.

The report claims that the Champions League-competing Magpies are eyeing up a move for Juventus and Italy star man Locatelli in the New Year.

It is understood that Eddie Howe's side could struggle to get a deal through considering the Old Lady's situation in domestic and European competitions.

It is supposedly unlikely that Juve would be willing to part ways with an influential midfielder and their club captain second during the middle of the term.

Locatelli remains a key part of the plans at Juventus Stadium, starting five of his side's six Serie A contests so far in the 2025-26 season.

Newcastle seeking squad depth

A midfield trio of Guimaraes, Joelinton and Tonali is arguably one of the strongest in the Premier League, giving Newcastle a major advantage over domestic rivals.

However, with an increased number of matches this term owing to their Champions League participation, the Magpies require quantity as well as quality.

Locatelli would be able to help both of those metrics, with the 27-year-old still in the prime years of his trophy-chasing career at Juventus.