Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Juventus and Atalanta BC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both unbeaten in Serie A, Juventus and Atalanta BC will vie for victory on Saturday evening, as they go toe-to-toe at Allianz Stadium.

Playing in Turin for the second straight week, the visitors trail Juve by two points but can now overtake them with a win.

Match preview

While there have been bumps in the road for Juventus this term, Igor Tudor's start to life as permanent head coach has gone relatively well so far, with 10 points on the board in Serie A.

Still undefeated in all competitions, Juve were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona last weekend, in a rather more prosaic contest than their previous two matches.

Following a spectacular 4-3 win over Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia and an incredible eight-goal Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund, Tudor's side were ultimately left frustrated by his former club.

Francisco Conceicao's opening goal was cancelled out by a controversial penalty from Verona striker Gift Orban - who could easily have been sent off earlier on - as Juventus left the Bentegodi with just one point.

Now returning to home turf, where the Bianconeri have posted six consecutive league wins dating back to last season, they will face a likely rival for European qualification.

Though Juve have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A matches as hosts, their sole setback during that time was a 4-0 humbling by Atalanta in March, which spelled the end for former coach Thiago Motta.

Indeed, Atalanta boast an unusually impressive record at Allianz Stadium, where they are unbeaten in seven league visits.

Home or away, they have lost just one of their last 11 Serie A clashes with Juventus, so fear should not be a factor this weekend.

Like their hosts, the Bergamaschi are also undefeated in top-flight action; this season's only loss came in the Champions League, away to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Soon after being thumped 4-0 in France, La Dea got back to winning ways last week, with three goals in an eight-goal blitz securing victory away to Torino, as summer signing Nikola Krstovic bagged a brace.

So, with that win over his old club, Ivan Juric has continued in the footsteps of his illustrious predecessor Gian Piero Gasperini: Atalanta have now lost just once in 18 Serie A away games, while keeping 11 clean sheets.

They may have benefited from a kind fixture list while posting eight points so far, but Juric and co must now tackle the other side from Turin, which will surely prove a much tougher test.

Juventus Serie A form:

W W W D

Juventus form (all competitions):

W W W D D

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D D W W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D D W L W

Team News

After being rested against Verona due to a minor injury issue, Juve's defensive rock Bremer should return to the hosts' back three on Saturday, meaning Pierre Kalulu could shift to wing-back.

Recently returned from a layoff, last week's goalscorer Francisco Conceicao has been training individually but is still expected to play, so only Fabio Miretti and Arkadiusz Milik will miss out.

Meanwhile, Jonathan David must vie with Lois Openda and Dusan Vlahovic for one place up front. The latter has excelled as a substitute this season, recording five goal involvements from three cameo appearances, but David is more often favoured from the start.

With Ademola Lookman still regaining fitness after finally ending a stand-off with Atalanta's senior management, La Dea's chief threat could come from Nikola Krstovic.

Likely to link up with Charles De Ketelaere, the Montenegrin striker scored twice in Turin last weekend, adding to a tally of three assists so far.

Though Lookman's return is a boost, Juric has a long injury list to deal with: Ederson, Giorgio Scalvini, Sead Kolasinac, Nikola Zalewski, Isak Hien and Gianluca Scamacca are all sidelined.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Bellanova, De Roon, Musah, Zappacosta; Pasalic; De Ketelaere, Krstovic

We say: Juventus 2-1 Atalanta BC

Both teams have averaged at least two goals per game so far - and neither has quite managed to solve their issues at the back - so entertainment should be on the cards.

However, Atalanta's absence list could cost them any chance of taking more points home from Turin - particularly as Juventus have several threats up front.

