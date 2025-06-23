Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Club World Cup clash between Juventus and Man City in Group G.

The top two in Group G will face off on Thursday, with Italy giants Juventus set to battle Premier League heavyweights Manchester City.

Juventus and Man City have both sealed their place in the Club World Cup knockout rounds, but top spot is still up for grabs on the final matchday of the group stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the mouthwatering contest.

What time does Juventus vs. Man City kick off?

For UK audiences, the crucial matchup will take place at 8pm on Thursday evening.

That means it will be a local kick off time of 3pm.

Where is Juventus vs. Man City being played?

The game will be held at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, which has a capacity of 60,219

The stadium will hold its first game of the tournament on Tuesday when MLS outfit Los Angeles FC face Flamengo of Brazil.

How to watch Juventus vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, although this fixture is not scheduled to be shown on the channel, meaning it will not be available on free-to-air TV.

Online streaming

DAZN are showing every match of the tournament on their global streaming platform, including Juventus' intriguing meeting with Pep Guardiola's side.

You can watch via the DAZN website, or on the app, which you can access on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shortly after the final whistle.

You can also visit the DAZN Football YouTube page to access full match highlights and first-half recaps.

What is at stake for Juventus vs. Man City on matchday three?

Man City sealed their spot in the last 16 with a commanding 6-0 victory over Al Ain on Sunday, backing up the 2-0 win they picked up in their opener against Wydad.

Like the Citizens, Juventus have already secured their progression to the knockout rounds, after they followed a dominant 5-0 win against Al-Ain with another free-scoring display in their 4-1 victory over Wydad on Sunday.

Juventus are currently sitting above Man City on goals scored, knowing that a draw would be enough to advance as group winners.

As a result, Man City will have to beat Igor Tudor's charges if they are to snatch top spot in the final group game.