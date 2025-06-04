Plunged straight into their toughest Group I contest, Italy start another World Cup qualifying campaign with a visit to Norway on Friday evening. As the Azzurri have twice fallen in the playoffs since last appearing at the global finals, they will be keen to close a six-point gap to their hosts; however, head coach Luciano Spalletti has seen his plans hit by withdrawals. So, there is much uncertainty about who will start in a three-man defence ahead of captain Gianluigi Donnarumma, who recently helped Paris Saint-Germain to European glory and now earns his 73rd cap at the age of 26. Donnaruma's PSG side thumped Francesco Acerbi's Inter Milan in Munich, and the veteran defender has since turned down an international recall. He cited a lack of respect from Spalletti, who previously made public comments about the centre-back's advancing age. Luca Ranieri of Fiorentina was brought in as his replacement. Furthermore, Riccardo Calafiori remains unavailable after missing out on the UEFA Nations League quarter-final defeat to Germany, while Alessandro Buongiorno and Matteo Gabbia have both been forced to withdraw. As a result, either Ranieri, Federico Gatti, new boy Diego Coppola or Ajax loanee Daniele Rugani will likely join Napoli's Scudetto-winning skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Inter's Alessandro Bastoni at the back. Though Juventus skipper Manuel Locatelli has also pulled out, due to an ankle injury, Italy are still well stocked in midfield: Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali should start, leaving Davide Frattesi, Samuele Ricci and Nicolo Rovella to fight for a single spot. Due to such stiff competition, Torino's Cesare Casadei is unlikely to win his first senior cap. After his defensive limitations were exposed in the Champions League final, Federico Dimarco must compete with Europa League winner Destiny Udogie on the left flank; Andrea Cambiaso is set to beat recalled Davide Zappacosta to selection on the right. Up front, Spalletti may opt for Frattesi, Daniel Maldini or Giacomo Raspadori as support for a lone striker, being hesitant to pick two centre-forwards away to tough opponents. Up front, Spalletti may opt for Frattesi, Daniel Maldini or Giacomo Raspadori as support for a lone striker. Moise Kean - who has just posted his best Serie A goal tally to date - withdrew earlier this week, so 2024-25 Capocannoniere Mateo Retegui will lead the line. Italy possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Coppola, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Rovella, Tonali, Udogie; Frattesi; ReteguiNo Data Analysis info
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage | 2nd Leg
Jun 6, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
Ullevaal Stadion
Norway3 - 0Italy
Italy lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for World Cup Qualifying contest, as Spalletti deals with defensive crisis
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Italy could line up for Friday's World Cup Qualifying clash with Norway.
