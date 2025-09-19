Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Alanyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Istanbul Basaksehir will aim to build on their first win of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign when they host Alanyaspor at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Sunday evening.

The visitors, meanwhile, travel to Istanbul determined to extend their unbeaten run after grinding out a dramatic draw against Fenerbahce on Wednesday night.

Match preview

Basaksehir finally ended an eight-match winless streak in all competitions with a convincing 2-0 victory over Fatih Karagumruk in midweek’s Istanbul derby.

It was also their first league win of the season at the fourth attempt, a welcome boost after a dismal start that included their Conference League playoff exit.

That difficult run cost Cagdas Atan his job, but new boss Nuri Sahin has inspired an immediate turnaround, and another win on Sunday would lift the Grey Owls closer to the top six, while securing a fourth consecutive home victory against Alanyaspor.

Still, Basaksehir remain without a home win in four straight matches across all competitions, and they have not tasted league success on their own turf in four matches dating back to last season, underlining their ongoing inconsistencies.

Alanyaspor will sense an opportunity to break their poor record at this ground, given how they have turned around their own poor start to the campaign.

After taking just one point from their opening two games, Joao Pereira’s men have turned their fortunes around with back-to-back wins over Besiktas and Konyaspor, followed by a spirited 2-2 draw at Fenerbahce in midweek.

In that clash, Alanyaspor struck early in the first half, fell behind late on by conceding two goals in four minutes, but they rescued a point deep into stoppage time through Yusuf Ozdemir, showcasing their resilience.

However, a third away trip within a week could test their energy levels at a venue where they have only won once in nine visits, their sole success coming in 2021.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

Team News

Leo Duarte remains sidelined with a foot injury until late September, while Davie Selke is a doubt with a muscle issue.

However, Ousseynou Ba is available for selection again after serving a suspension for his red card against Besiktas.

On the other hand, Alanyaspor will remain without 23-year-old Turkish midfielder Buluthan Bulut until winter due to a knee injury.

Top scorer Ibrahim Kaya, who has two league goals, is expected to operate just behind the striker alongside Hwang Ui-jo.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Ebosele, Opoku, Ba, Operi; Ozdemir; Turuc, Kemen, Crespo, Sari; Shomurodov

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Akdag, Aliti, Lima; Y. Ozdemir, Maestro, Makouta, Keskin; Hwang, Kaya; Ogundu

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Alanyaspor

Both sides head into this clash with renewed confidence, but their inconsistencies suggest neither will dominate – while Basaksehir’s morale-boosting win over Karagumruk has eased pressure, yet their poor home form lingers.

With the Grey Owls struggling to assert themselves at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium and the visitors eager to preserve their unbeaten streak, a closely fought contest seems likely, making a share of the spoils the most probable outcome.

