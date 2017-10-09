World Cup
Team News: Pedro, Marco Asensio come in to Spain XI for World Cup qualifier against Israel

Team News: Pedro, Asensio come in to Spain XI
Chelsea's Pedro and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio are handed a place in the starting lineup for Spain's World Cup qualifier with Israel.
Chelsea's Pedro and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio have been handed a place in the starting lineup for Spain's World Cup qualifier with Israel.

The pair did not feature in La Roja's 3-0 win over Albania on Friday evening, but have been included this time around by manager Julen Lopetegui.

Premier League contingent Cesar Azpilicueta and Nacho Monreal also get the nod as captain Sergio Ramos is the only surviver from the following match.

It is a milestone moment for Barcelona star Sergio Busquets as he earns his 100th cap for Spain, who cannot be dislodged from top spot in Group G in their final qualifier.

As for the hosts, Brighton & Hove Albion forward Tomer Hemed starts up front this evening, while Tal Ben Haim, who is well known to Chelsea and Manchester City, has been handed his 96th cap.

Israel: Harush; Davidzada, Ben Haim, Tibi, Keltjens; Kabha, Cohen, Natkho; Melikson, Hemed, Atar

Spain: Reina; Azpilicueta, Ramos, Nacho, Monreal; Busquets, Ilarramendi, Viera, Pedro, Asensio, Aduriz

