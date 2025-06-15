Swansea City confirm the arrival of Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess on a three-year deal.

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess has switched to Swansea City on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old played a bit-part role in the Premier League for the Tractor Boys during a relegation-suffering 2024-25 campaign.

Burgess featured in just 18 top-flight matches for the East Anglian outfit, providing a pair of assists for teammates across 16 starts.

The defender played second fiddle to the likes of Dara O'Shea, who earnt a move to Portman Road after impressing at West Bromwich Albion in the second tier of England.

Finishing well inside the bottom three of the Premier League standings, Kieran McKenna's men are now preparing for a term in the Championship.

Swansea sign Burgess on a three-year deal

As the 2025-26 draws nearer, Swansea have announced the arrival of Ipswich defender Burgess on a permanent deal this summer.

The 29-year-old has signed a bumper three-year contract at the Swansea.com Stadium, where the Swans will be hoping to mount a playoff push.

Burgess' deal at Portman Road with Ipswich was set to expire at the end of this month, signalling a conclusion to his time with the Tractor Boys.

Burgess has become Swansea's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ricardo Santos, Zeidane Inoussa and Bobby Wales.

Losing a experienced member of their first-team squad, Ipswich are expected to recruit a replacement for Burgess before the new term.

"We are delighted" - Swansea boss discusses Burgess

Speaking after the confirmation of Burgess's move to South Wales, Swansea head coach Alan Sheehan has said: "We are delighted that Cameron will be joining us at Swansea City."

"He is an experienced and consistent performer that has seen him rise up through the divisions in the last few years and become a full international.

"During our conversations Cameron really bought into what we are trying to do at Swansea and I believe he will be a great addition for us on and off the pitch driving standards throughout the club, and we look forward to getting to work with him."

Burgess and Swansea will commence their 2025-26 campaign in the Championship on the weekend of August 9.