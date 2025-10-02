Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Cremonese, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Surprisingly level on points in the Serie A standings, Inter Milan and Cremonese will meet at San Siro on Saturday.

The two Lombardy clubs are usually poles apart, but Inter have already lost twice while their visitors are adapting well to life in the top flight.

Match preview

Having suffered a shock loss to Udinese before tasting defeat in a frenzied Derby d'Italia, Inter's recent results have since steadied the ship, as the Cristian Chivu era begins to take shape.

After registering a 2-0 Champions League win over Ajax, the Nerazzurri beat bogey side Sassuolo, then saw off Cagliari in Sardinia last week.

So, with their domestic form trending in the right direction, the Milan giants returned to Europe on Tuesday, welcoming Slavia Prague to San Siro.

Extending their unbeaten streak to 17 Champions League home games, Inter cruised to victory: Lautaro Martinez was gifted his first goal, before Denzel Dumfries tapped home the hosts' second, and Martinez added a third just after the hour mark.

Chivu's side will now get back to the business of staying close to likely title rivals Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan, seeking a fifth straight win from their last game before the international break.

By far the bigger club, Inter have only met Cremonese twice this century - winning two clashes in the 2022-23 campaign, with Martinez finding the target in both - but they would be wise not to take them lightly.

Few would have thought Cremonese could come into this game level on points with their illustrious rivals, but they also have nine on the board so far.

Last weekend, the Grigiorossi drew 1-1 with Como at Stadio Sinigaglia, as bustling centre-back Federico Baschirotto scored his second goal of the season, thereby extending their unbeaten start in Serie A.

Just behind Inter on goal difference, Davide Nicola's men occupy seventh place in the early standings, despite most pundits predicting they would struggle to stay up.

There is, of course, a long way to go, but Cremonese have already beaten Milan at San Siro and defeated fellow promoted side Sassuolo, in addition to posting three consecutive draws.

Though they did make an early exit from the Coppa Italia last month, that defeat to Palermo was only after a penalty shootout.

All of which means Cremo can return to Italy's second city with some hope of causing another upset.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W L L W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

L L W W W W

Cremonese Serie A form:

W W D D D

Cremonese form (all competitions):

L W W D D D

Team News

As Marcus Thuram sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday's Champions League fixture, Inter's France striker will be unavailable for selection this weekend and could miss two upcoming internationals.

Either Francesco Pio Esposito or Ange Bonny should therefore partner captain Martinez up front: not only did the latter score twice in midweek, he has also netted three times in two previous meetings with Cremonese.

Amid a busy schedule, Chivu is expected to make some changes, so fringe players such as Davide Frattesi and Andy Diouf could finally be called upon if he opts to rotate.

Meanwhile, Cremonese have had the luxury of a full week to prepare, albeit they do have a handful of men missing: ex-Inter reserve goalkeeper Emil Audero joins Michele Collocolo and Faris Moumbagna on the sidelines.

Once again, Marco Silvestri should deputise between the posts, after filling in for Audero against Como.

Now nearing full fitness, Jamie Vardy will vie for his first Serie A start; however, Franco Vazquez and Antonio Sanabria have generally been Nicola's preferred front pair, while Federico Bonazzoli is another contender.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Bonny, Martinez

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Zerbin, Grassi, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Vazquez, Sanabria

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Cremonese

Cremonese's undefeated run will finally end, as Inter are building some momentum and will be tough to stop on home turf.

Already trailing Italy's top four, the Nerazzurri know they cannot drop more points against promoted opponents, so complacency should not be an issue.

