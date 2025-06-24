With the revamped Club World cup now just around the corner, Sports Mole looks ahead of Group E and predicts how the likes of Inter Milan, Monterrey, River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds will get on in the United States.

Looking to make amends following a shocking display in the Champions League final, Inter Milan will commence their Club World Cup campaign in Group E of the expanded tournament.

The Serie A side were smashed 5-0 at the Allianz Arena by European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are also competing in the United States this summer.

Joining Inter in this particular section, Monterrey, River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds all possess genuine ambitions of making it through to the knockout stages

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Group E in greater depth.

Club World Cup Group E fixtures

(all times BST)

Matchday 1

River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds (Tuesday, June 17 | 8pm)

Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan (Wednesday, June 18 | 2am)

Matchday 2

Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds (Saturday, June 21 | 8pm)

River Plate 0-0 Monterrey (Sunday, Jun 22 | 2am)

Matchday 3

Inter Milan vs. River Plate (Thursday, June 26 | 2am)

Prediction: 1-0

River Plate could and should be sitting two points clear of Inter at the summit of Group E, but their lack of ruthlessness let them down against Monterrey, and the pre-game signs are not promising for the Argentines.

Gallardo must rejig his entire midfield, while Inter are set to welcome back a handful of integral cogs, so first place is there for the taking for the Nerazzurri.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's full preview for this Group E match between Inter Milan and River Plate, including predictions, team news and predicted lineups

Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey (Thursday, June 26 | 2am)

Prediction: 1-2

Urawa may have lost both of their games, but they have shown attacking quality at times, with goals in each of their matches against River Plate and Inter Milan, and we expect more of the same attacking threat in this one.

However, Monterrey have challenged both River and Inter in their first two games, securing draws in both, and with a victory needed to ensure qualification, the Mexican side have extra motivation to secure all three points, leading us to expect a win for Torrent's men.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's full preview for this Group E match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey, including predictions, team news and predicted lineups

Club World Cup Group E predictions - who will qualify?

Reaching the final of the Champions League in two of the past three seasons, Inter Milan have the big-game experience to thrive in the United States this summer.

River Plate have not lost a competitive fixture over 90 minutes since the first day of March and should be supremely confident of making it through into the knockout stages.

After losing in the quarter-final stage to Toluca in Liga MX last month, Monterrey do not arrive in the United States in the best mood and could suffer an early exit.

The minnows of section, Urawa Red Diamonds would be a surprise name in the last 16, and we are predicting the J1 League outfit to struggle in North America.

Final Group E standings prediction







1.

Inter Milan





2.

River Plate





3.

Monterrey





4.

Urawa Red Diamonds







Who will be the top scorer from Group E?

Netting 12 Serie A goals during the 2024-25 campaign, Lautaro Martinez finished behind strike partner Marcus Thuram (14) in Inter Milan's goalscoring ranks.

However, the Argentine is an expert of the world stage having lifted the World Cup alongside Lionel Messi in 2022, and we reckon that the 27-year-old should shine in Group E.

River Plate possess the potential to surprise

Unbeaten in normal time in each of their last 18 matches, River Plate arrive to the Club World Cup in great form and could seriously rival Inter Milan for top spot in Group E this month.

The Argentine club's passionate fans will no doubt make the trip to the United States in significant numbers and such support might be enough to get their side over the line and into first position.